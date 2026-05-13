GEMINI NEAR ME® Introduces AI-Powered Emotional Intelligence App for Self-Understanding and Connection

GEMINI NEAR ME® Logo GEMINI NEAR ME® Founder Iryna Wood

Created by Iryna Wood, the app features a real-time, two-way 24/7 AI pocket counselor supporting self-understanding, self-trust, and meaningful connection.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GEMINI NEAR ME® officially launches on May 21, introducing a next-generation emotional intelligence app powered by its signature IRYNA AI. Blending elevated design, question-led technology, daily reflection tools, and founder Iryna Wood’s distinctive methodology, the platform offers a more personal approach to self-understanding.

In a market saturated with generic advice, passive content, and one-size-fits-all self-help, GEMINI NEAR ME® sets itself apart by offering users something more intuitive and engaging: a personalized AI experience that guides people inward through thoughtful questions rather than prescriptive answers. Designed to help users uncover recurring emotional and behavioral patterns, strengthen self-awareness, and better understand their relationships with themselves and others, the app delivers a modern personal growth tool that feels both intelligent and deeply human.

At the center of the experience is IRYNA AI, a proprietary system inspired by Wood’s question-led approach to self-reflection. Rather than telling users what to think or do, IRYNA AI encourages reflection, pattern recognition, awareness of triggers, and a more conscious relationship with themselves. The result is an interactive, always-available guide and 24/7 pocket counselor for people seeking greater clarity, confidence, and emotional insight in their daily lives.

“GEMINI NEAR ME® was created to give people something they are deeply missing: a more meaningful way to connect with themselves,” said Iryna Wood, founder of GEMINI NEAR ME®. “This is not about more noise, more content, or more empty answers. It is about helping people ask better questions, recognize their own patterns, and build real trust in themselves.”

Core features include:

● 24/7 pocket counselor IRYNA AI: a proprietary, question-led experience designed to foster emotional awareness, self-reflection, and deeper self-understanding. Additionally, it provides integrated emotional-intelligence prerecorded lectures focused on self-love, self-understanding, self-acceptance, and self-awareness, with the option to book 1-on-1 consultations with Iryna Wood directly if necessary.

● Daily Practices: tools and prompts including gratitude journaling, dream interpretation, and astrology-based daily guidance.

● Know Yourself Better: interactive areas that help users explore numerology, astrology, and compatibility charts.

● Manifest the Life You Desire: intentional meditations for one or two, themed quests that also include daily self-care cards.

● Conscious Connection and Community: a proprietary questionnaire developed by Wood to support self-discovery and encourage a more intentional approach to any type of relationship you are seeking, grounded in shared values and goals, and serving as a preamble to joining a community of like-minded individuals. The self-discovery questionnaire, divided in 12 fields of life, also recommends a video introduction for user verification and includes an AI-generated profile, along with a description of the type of person you are looking for (only for those who are looking for partnerships or friendships), recognizing that people are not always clear on what they truly need.

Following a private beta and early community launch, GEMINI NEAR ME® is entering its next phase with a New York launch experience designed to introduce the platform to editors, creators, and early adopters.

To mark the release, GEMINI NEAR ME® will host a New York launch event at Lightbox on May 21, with additional details forthcoming. The event will bring the app's world to life through an immersive introduction to its philosophy, energy, and experience.

GEMINI NEAR ME® is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The app follows a freemium model, with a 7-day complimentary subscription upon download, then a monthly subscription fee of $14.95. For more information, visit www.gemininearme.com.

About GEMINI NEAR ME®

GEMINI NEAR ME® is a next-generation emotional intelligence app founded by Iryna Wood to help individuals cultivate self-love, self-confidence, self-trust, emotional clarity, and more conscious relationships through always-available guidance and daily practices. At the center of the platform is IRYNA AI, a proprietary question-led system created to support self-understanding, emotional awareness, pattern recognition, and trigger awareness through reflection rather than prescriptive advice. www.gemininearme.com.

About Iryna Wood

Iryna Wood is the founder of GEMINI NEAR ME®, a media host, published author, and voice in modern emotional intelligence. Born in Ukraine and fluent in five languages, she brings more than 13 years of global mentorship, emotional and relationship intelligence, and personal development experience to her work. Through her app, podcast STARS ABOUT STARS®, book Who Cares About Your Ex, and digital platforms, she explores self-love, self-understanding, and conscious connection through a distinctive question-led approach to personal growth. https://irynawood.com

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