Distinguished Physician Unveils Gritty Medical Thriller: 'A Conspiracy of Data: Fail-Safe-Not Safe'

S.A. Lonky, Author A Conspiracy of Data: Fail-Safe-Not Safe

Book 1 of the CONSPIRACY OF DATA trilogy

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Distinguished Physician S.A. Lonky Unveils Gritty Debut Medical Thriller: "A Conspiracy of Data: Fail-Safe-Not Safe"

Renowned pulmonary specialist and critical care physician S.A. Lonky, MD, announces the upcoming release of his debut medical thriller, "A Conspiracy of Data: Fail-Safe-Not Safe." Fusing professional expertise with high-stakes suspense, Lonky delivers a chillingly plausible narrative that explores the dark intersection of artificial intelligence, global healthcare data, and the erosion of the traditional doctor-patient relationship.

The Story

The novel follows Dr. Alex Korman, a cynical yet brilliant internist whose life is upended when he witnesses the violent death of his former mentor, the legendary Dr. Max Fischer. In his final moments, Fischer attempts to convey a cryptic message that pulls Korman into a dangerous web of corporate greed and technological overreach.

As Korman teams up with Homicide Detective Victoria Flores, he uncovers that the "Patient Care Initiative" (PCI)—a massive, AI-driven database designed to centralize global medical records—might be used as a weapon to effect population control. While marketed as a tool for efficiency, Korman discovers the PCI may not be as “fail-safe” as it was promised to be. Instead, it was being used with a more sinister purpose: a tool for global control that originated during the chaos of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Warning for the Digital Age

Drawing from his decades of experience in the ICU and pulmonary medicine, Lonky provides an insider's look at the "depersonalization" of modern medicine. The book tackles provocative themes, including:

• The Rise of AI in Healthcare: The transition from clinical "art" to algorithmic data points.

• Medical Surveillance: The chilling reality of a centralized database tracking everything from school records to pharmacy visits.

• Global Conspiracy: A high-octane plot involving designer viruses, international power players, and the pursuit of stealing a supposedly "fail-safe" system that can’t be stopped from doing harm.

"Through the eyes of Dr. Korman, readers see the struggle of a physician trying to maintain humanity in an era of ones and zeros," says author S.A. Lonky. "This story is a reflection of my own concerns regarding where our healthcare data is going and who truly holds the key to our survival."

About the Author

S.A. Lonky is an accomplished physician with extensive experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine. He has been a prominent voice in the medical-legal field, specializing in toxic exposures and biochemical defenses. His unique background allows him to weave intricate medical details into fast-paced, realistic thrillers that challenge the status quo of modern science.

Availability

"A Conspiracy of Data: Fail-Safe-Not Safe" is scheduled for official release on September 3, 2026.

The book is available for pre-order starting now at a special 15% discount ahead of its ship date. Readers can secure their copy today by visiting https://www.blackrosewriting.com/thrillers/p/aconspiracyofdata

Media Contact

• Name: S.A. Lonky

• Email Address: s.a.lonkyauthor@gmail.com

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