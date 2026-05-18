Paul O'Mahony Recently Selected as International Speaker of The Decade By IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Paul O'Mahony at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Paul O'Mahony , "Mr. RETHINK," as International Speaker of the Decade 2026.While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself, only one International Speaker of the Decade is selected for this distinction. Paul O'Mahony is being recognized for over two decades of experience in his field. Paul will receive this recognition at IAOTP's Award Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City.Paul O’Mahony is a serial entrepreneur, investor and ten-time bestselling author whose work has been featured in Forbes, USA Today, The Wall Street Journal, and The Independent. He is the Founder of Rethink Academy, a globally recognized education platform for online entrepreneurs of all ages, serving over one million students across 90 countries.With more than two decades of experience, Mr. O’Mahony has firmly established himself as a leading authority in entrepreneurship, leadership, and personal development. Through Rethink Academy, he delivers easy-to-follow, step-by-step courses, workshops, and coaching programs designed to help entrepreneurs of all levels achieve their highest potential.A world leader in habit-building and self-mastery, Paul is widely recognized for his discipline and commitment to personal excellence. Known as the ultimate “guinea pig” for life mastery habits, he has achieved remarkable milestones, including jogging daily for ten consecutive years and living sugar-free for five years, among many others. His R.E.T.H.I.N.K. productivity and habits system empowers individuals to achieve extraordinary results by mastering their mindset, habits, and effective use of AI and digital tools. Leading by example, he inspires others to RETHINK what is possible.In addition, Mr. O’Mahony is the Founder of FUNancial Freedom, an innovative virtual reality-based education platform that teaches children and teenagers essential financial literacy, mindset, and entrepreneurship skills. Through this initiative, he is empowering children as young as 6 with knowledge often overlooked in traditional education systems.His areas of expertise include, but are not limited to, online entrepreneurship, inspirational leadership, self-mastery, productivity systems and financial education. A highly sought after keynote speaker, Paul has shared the stage with some of the world’s most influential thought leaders, including Tony Robbins, Mel Robbins, Robert Kiyosaki, Robin Sharma, Brian Tracy, Jack Canfield and Les Brown.Before embarking on his entrepreneurial journey, Mr. O’Mahony earned a diverse and accomplished academic background. He holds diplomas in Chemical Engineering and Project Management, a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Biochemistry, and a Master of Business Administration (MBA). He is also a Qualified Financial Advisor (QFA) and a certified Project Management Professional (PMP).Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. O’Mahony has received numerous awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his contributions. He will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In 2025, he was honored with IAOTP’s Top Self-Mastery & Inspirational Expert of the Year award. In December, he will be recognized at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City as Top International Speaker of the Decade as well as Top Global Visionary of the Decade in Self- Mastery.In addition to his professional accomplishments, Paul is a ten-time bestselling author, best known for his works Rethink! Time Management, Rethink! Planner and Rethink Social Media, which have collectively sold over 100,000 copies.Looking back, Mr. O’Mahony attributes his success to his perseverance, strong work ethic and the mentors who have guided him throughout his journey. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he remains committed to inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurship, helping those without a voice to find theirs and continue to elevate human potential.For more information, please visit: rethinkacademy.comAbout IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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