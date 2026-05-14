CABLE TV PIONEERS MARK 60 YEARS WITH DIAMOND JUBILEE CLASS OF 2026

Cable TV Pioneers Diamond Jubilee Annual Banquet

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twenty-Two Industry Leaders to Be Inducted at Diamond Jubilee Banquet in AtlantaIndustry Gathers in Atlanta to Honor Six Decades of InnovationThe Cable TV Pioneers will induct its Diamond Jubilee Class of 2026 at the organization's 60th Annual Banquet on Monday, September 28, 2026, in Atlanta, Georgia — a landmark celebration marking six decades of recognizing the visionaries who built and continue to shape the cable and broadband industry. The Class of 22 new Pioneers represents leaders across broadband, content, technology, distribution, and allied fields whose contributions have driven the industry's growth and reinvention."Sixty years is a remarkable milestone, and our Diamond Jubilee Class reflects the same pioneering spirit that motivated our founders in 1966 — bold thinkers and builders whose work has changed how the world connects," said Pioneer Chairman Jim Gleason. "Atlanta is the perfect setting for this anniversary — a city central to the cable and media story, and a salute to both our legacy and what comes next."2026 DIAMOND JUBILEE CLASS- Dr. Alexander Adams, AXP Engineering- Hernan Benavides, Technetix, Inc.- Nimrod Ben Natan, Harmonic- Dr. Alberto Campos, CableLabs- Wayne Davis, ATX- Lino Garcia, Unanimo Sports Media- Jeff Glahn, Harmonic- Richard Jennings, Comcast- Peter Kiriacoulacos, Comcast- Jason Livingood, Comcast- Stephanie Mitchko, AMC Networks- Tom Nathan, Comcast (Retired)- Sandy Padula, E.W. Scripps- Peter Plaehn, NESN- Steve Riedl, Paramount- Josh Seiden, Ten Mile Ventures- Dr. Yasser Syed, Comcast- Susie Tomenchok, The Cable Center- Glenn Walden, Mediacom- Adriana Waterston, Horowitz Research- Robert Wieand, Service Electric- Melissa Jo Wood, Sand Cherry AssociatesThe 60th Induction Banquet will take place at the Omni Atlanta Hotel at Centennial Park the evening before the start of SCTE TechExpo 2026 and is expected to be a sold-out gathering. Venue details, tickets, and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://cabletvpioneers.com/ A ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION MOMENT TO STAND WITH THE INDUSTRYSponsoring the Cable TV Pioneers Banquet is a powerful way to align your organization with one of the industry's most respected and enduring gatherings — gaining visibility among key decision-makers, strengthening relationships with influential leaders, and demonstrating commitment to honoring the legacy of cable while supporting its future talent. With a range of sponsorship levels available, organizations can position their brand at the center of this iconic celebration. Tables and sponsorships are expected to move quickly given the significance of the milestone.For sponsorship and table information, contact Event Director Louise Richardson Bowen at 303.748.2231 or Louise.Richardson@comcast.net.ABOUT THE CABLE TV PIONEERSFounded in 1966 during the NCTA convention in Miami, the Cable TV Pioneers began as 21 entrepreneurs determined to recognize the trailblazers of an emerging industry. Sixty years later, the organization has grown to more than 600 members spanning the full arc of cable, broadband, and connected media. Photos, articles, videos, and the full member roster are available at https://cabletvpioneers.com/ ###Media Contact:Jim Faircloth, Executive Director775-772-8721CableTVPioneers@gmail.com

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