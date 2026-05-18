Jennifer S. Wilkov selected as Empowered Woman of the Year

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The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Jennifer S. Wilkov at their Annual Awards Gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, recently selected Jennifer S. Wilkov , as Empowered Woman of the Year for 2026.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an honor; only a few women are chosen for this distinction based on their years of experience, professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, and contributions to their communities. These women empower others with innovation and compassion to reach their goals while creating change for future generations. Jennifer S. Wilkov will be honored for this distinction at IAOTP's 2026 Annual Awards Gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in December 2026.The President of IAOTP, Stephanie Cirami, stated, "We are honored to have Jennifer S. Wilkov as part of the IAOTP family. She provides visionary leadership as a female entrepreneur, and her extraordinary accomplishments prove she will empower women worldwide. We look forward to celebrating all her merits at the Annual Awards Gala and cannot wait to see more amazing things from this woman."With over three decades of experience, Jennifer S. Wilkov has mastered the fields of strategic planning and business development as a successful serial entrepreneur. She understands what it takes to build what you love, as well as the many challenges and fears that come with that journey. Ms. Wilkov is a multi #1 international bestselling, award-winning author and freelance writer who has been featured in national magazines and newspapers. She has also been interviewed on national television, radio stations across the United States and numerous podcasts.Ms. Wilkov consults for and supports both first-time and seasoned authors, writers, and creators through every stage of the creative process, including writing, editing, marketing, publishing, and production for books, films, and television or episodic streaming projects. She is widely known as a “Dream Maker” and the “Dear Abby” of the writing world. As The Literary Agent Matchmaker™ and Ghostwriter Matchmaker™, she helps writers connect with the right industry professionals to bring their creative visions to life.She is the Founder and Host of The Next Bestseller™ Exclusive Weekend Workshop, where writers receive hands-on training and learn how to confidently pitch their projects for publication, film, television, and media opportunities. Additionally, she is the creator and curator of The Make It Happen Room, a collaborative environment where highly driven writers gather to focus, produce, and complete their projects.Ms. Wilkov is also a dynamic emcee and TED keynote speaker who inspires audiences by celebrating individuality and empowering others to pursue their goals with confidence and clarity. Her specialties include, but are not limited to, public speaking, book consulting, strategic planning, business development, marketing, platform building, publishing, ghostwriting, editing, event management, business networking, podcasting, productivity, and women’s empowerment.She is also the Founder and CEO of Speak Up Women, a global community that hosts the Rise and Speak Membership, supporting women with going from silent to seen and rising and leading boldly, and virtual events and conferences dedicated to empowering women to find and use their voice in both personal and professional settings.Ms. Wilkov earned her Bachelor of Arts in Advertising and her Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Syracuse University. In addition to her formal education, she completed advanced training through Jack Canfield’s Breakthrough to Success and Tony Robbins’ Mastery Graduate Programs, including Date with Destiny, Wealth Mastery, and Life Mastery. She has also been a member of the Enlightened Millionaire Institute Inner Circle with Mark Victor Hansen and Robert Allen.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Wilkov has received many awards and accolades for her contributions. In 2024, she was honored by the International Association of Top Professionals as Top Motivational Speaker, Business Consultant, and Best-Selling Author of the Year, and will be considered to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. This year, she will be honored at IAOTP’s annual awards gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City for her selection as Empowered Woman of the Year.Ms. Wilkov also serves on several Boards of Advisors and speaks at major industry events, including conferences, festivals, masterclasses, and professional programs for writers and speakers.Looking back, Ms. Wilkov attributes her success to her perseverance, strong work ethic, and the mentors who have guided her throughout her journey. When not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling the world through S.C.U.B.A. diving. In the future, she hopes to continue inspiring and influencing individuals entering these fields while helping others bring their ideas and creative projects to life.For more information on Ms. Wilkov, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

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