ListMyHomes.com™ Announces Coming Soon Launch of Flat-Fee Property Listing Platform

ListMyHomes.com is preparing to launch a flat-fee property listing marketplace for owners, sellers, landlords, buyers, and renters.

New platform will help homeowners and landlords list properties directly while giving buyers and renters a simpler way to connect.

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ListMyHomes.com™, a flat-fee property listing platform , today announced its coming soon launch for homeowners, landlords, buyers, and renters seeking a simpler way to connect directly online.The platform is being built to help property owners market homes and rental properties without traditional listing barriers, while giving buyers and renters a direct way to discover available listings.ListMyHomes.com™ is designed around a straightforward concept: list, sell, buy, and rent property through a modern online platform focused on visibility, direct inquiries, and an easy user experience.The platform will support residential property listings, including homes for sale and rental properties. Sellers and landlords will be able to create listings, upload photos, select a listing package, and connect with interested buyers or renters through the platform.“ListMyHomes.com™ is being built to give property owners a more direct and affordable way to market their homes and rentals online . The goal is to create a clean, modern property listing platform that helps sellers, landlords, buyers, and renters connect more efficiently.”ListMyHomes.com™ is preparing for launch and is currently accepting early access sign-ups. Property owners, landlords, buyers, renters, advertisers, and real estate service providers can visit the coming soon page to receive updates as the platform moves toward launch.The platform will focus on a flat-fee listing model, direct property inquiries, modern listing tools, and a streamlined digital experience for residential real estate marketing.To join the early, visit ListMyHomes.com™:About ListMyHomes.com™ListMyHomes.com™ is a flat-fee property listing platform built for homeowners, landlords, buyers, and renters. The platform is designed to help property owners list homes and rentals online while giving buyers and renters a direct way to discover available properties. ListMyHomes.com™ is operated by LMH Venture Group LLC.

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