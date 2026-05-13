Pandion Optimization Alliance Announces Partnership with Talar Medical to Support Podiatry and Specialty Care Providers

The partnership will help podiatry and specialty care providers improve efficiency and access tailored solutions that support growth and patient care.

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pandion Optimization Alliance today announced a new partnership with Talar Medical, expanding access to operational, procurement, and supplier resources for Podiatric Physician and Surgeons and specialty care practices.Through the partnership, Talar Medical members will gain access to Pandion’s group purchasing organization (GPO) infrastructure, including negotiated supplier contracts, procurement support, and operational resources across a broad range of categories relevant to healthcare practices and outpatient environments.The collaboration is designed to support Podiatric Physician and Surgeons and specialty practices seeking to improve operational efficiency, evaluate vendor alignment, and streamline purchasing processes while maintaining flexibility in clinical operations.“Pandion’s role is to help healthcare organizations navigate procurement and operational complexity through access, alignment, and support,” said John Coyle, Pandion Alliance CRO. “We’re pleased to work alongside Talar Medical to bring additional resources and purchasing capabilities to its member base.”For Pandion members, the partnership also expands access and visibility into specialty care and podiatry-focused operational opportunities, further strengthening Pandion’s growing healthcare network.Talar Medical works with the podiatric and lower-extremity focused providers to support practice operations, patient care delivery, and specialty service growth. Through this partnership, Talar members can explore additional operational and supplier solutions through Pandion’s national GPO network.“Our focus is supporting Podiatric Physicians and Surgeons with tools and resources that help practices operate effectively as they grow,” said Jeff DeSantis, Talar Medical CEO. “Partnering with Pandion provides our members with access to broader procurement and operational support capabilities that can complement their existing workflows.”Organizations interested in learning more about the partnership can visit: How Pandion Supports Podiatric Practices ###About Pandion Optimization Alliance CompaniesPandion Optimization Alliance is a national Group Purchasing Organization that leverages billions in buying power to help businesses optimize procurement, reduce costs, and enhance operational efficiency. With a diverse contract portfolio, strategic national partnerships, including a longstanding partnership with Premier Inc., and a deep commitment to collaboration, Pandion serves providers, businesses, and organizations across multiple industries. Celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2025, Pandion continues to lead the way in spend management and cost-saving solutions for its members.For more information visit, www.pandionalliance.com About Talar MedicalFounded in 2016, Talar Medical is a physician-owned group purchasing organization (GPO) dedicated to serving the podiatric and foot and ankle medical community. Talar Medical supports podiatry-focused providers and specialty care organizations through operational resources, practice support, and industry-focused solutions designed to help practices navigate growth and patient care delivery. By leveraging the collective purchasing power of its national membership, Talar Medical negotiates with top-tier manufacturers to deliver deeply discounted pricing on medical supplies, educational resources through its Talar University platform, and a robust community of foot and ankle specialists. As the nation's leading podiatric GPO, Talar Medical is committed to advancing the future of podiatric medicine — donating annually to the American Podiatric Medical Association Educational Foundation scholarship fund.For more information, visit www.talarmedical.com

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