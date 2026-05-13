interzum Bogotá 2026 positions Latin America and the Caribbean on the global furniture and wood industry map

More than 200 exhibitors from at least 19 countries across Europe, Latin America and Asia will take part in the event.

interzum Bogotá connects Latin America and the Caribbean with leading global markets in the industry, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, investment and trends shaping the sector worldwide,” — Project Manager at Koelnmesse.

BOGOTA, DC, COLOMBIA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As part of the global interzum network, with editions in Europe and Asia, interzum Bogotá reaches its 17th edition as the only platform of its kind in Latin America and the Caribbean. The trade fair will serve as a strategic meeting point for international markets across the furniture, wood, interior design and manufacturing sectors.From May 12 to 15, Corferias will host nearly 200 exhibitors from 19 countries. More than 14,000 professional visitors are expected to attend, including companies, investors, designers and industry experts. This scale of participation positions Bogotá as a strategic hub for knowledge exchange, technology transfer and international business development.“interzum Bogotá connects Latin America and the Caribbean with leading global markets in the industry, facilitating the exchange of knowledge, investment and trends shaping the sector worldwide,” said Angélica Garzón, Project Manager at Koelnmesse.Latin America and the Caribbean on the global industry mapAs wood gains relevance as a strategic material in the transition toward more sustainable economies, interzum Bogotá 2026 will highlight the region’s potential within the forestry and furniture industries.Colombia, with nearly 60 million hectares of natural forests according to IDEAM, stands out as a country with strong potential to develop a forest-based bioeconomy and wood-related value chains. This positions the country as a strategic setting for advancing conversations on sustainability, innovation and international investment.A global-scale meetingThe international scope of the event is also reflected in its academic and technical agenda, which will bring together institutional stakeholders, experts and companies from countries such as Chile, Spain and Peru, as well as international cooperation and development organizations.Within this framework, the Wood and Furniture Forum, developed in partnership with FEDEMADERAS, will bring together entities such as ProChile, PROMPERÚ and ProColombia in discussions focused on sector internationalization, foreign trade and market integration.Wood and Furniture Forum and Wood TalksOne of the central pillars of interzum Bogotá 2026 will be the Wood and Furniture Forum, developed alongside FEDEMADERAS, bringing together representatives from the public sector, private sector, academia and international organizations around key topics including forest investment, certification, sustainable construction, bioeconomy and international trade.This will also mark the third consecutive edition in which Colombia’s Ministry of Environment and Sustainable Development and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) host dialogues on the Intersectoral Pact for Legal Wood and community-based sustainable forest management, consolidating this space as a point of convergence between public policy, industry and sustainability.The program will feature organizations such as the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), GIZ Colombia, CAMACOL, FEDEMADERAS, Universidad Tecnológica de Pereira and Universidad Distrital, alongside representatives from the business and industry ecosystem.Among the international speakers, Gabriela Penner, Forestry Investment Officer at the Dutch development bank FMO, will address investment opportunities in emerging forestry markets.Complementing this agenda, the Wood Talks will expand the conversation into more applied and technical spaces, connecting supply and demand through discussions on productive transformation, wood drying, CLT construction, circular economy and new industry opportunities.The program will also include experiential formats such as Tree Tasting, an immersive experience designed to explore the connection between design, materiality and nature from a sensory perspective.Smart Talks and innovation experiencesThe Smart Talks agenda will bring together national and international leaders in design, architecture and applied innovation. Participants include David Cámara Navarro (Spain), a specialist in internationalization and project development between Europe and Latin America; Martín Mendoza, director of The Space Between; Tatiana Trusendi, designer at Comon Design; and Mauricio Pieschacón, Sustainability Leader at Gensler.These sessions will explore themes such as design, materiality, well-being, circular economy, hospitality and project development, integrating global and regional perspectives on the sector’s evolving dynamics.The Creation and Innovation Center (CCI), developed in partnership with SENA, will offer a hands-on agenda focused on applied learning, including workshops, training sessions and do-it-yourself formats aimed at improving efficiency and innovation across industry processes.This space will feature experts and brands presenting trends, tools and applications for the sector, including content such as SENA’s AI-based rendering method, Camilo Calle representing Cortecloud, CANTISA with edge banding solutions, Artecola with “Adhesives in Action,” Mamá Carpintera representing Hettich and Jhonny Grajales with content focused on wood construction systems, among others.The event will also include a business matchmaking round, facilitating meetings between pre-validated buyers and exhibitors, promoting cross-border partnerships and strengthening regional industry integration.“interzum Bogotá is a space that connects the entire industry and advances key conversations for its evolution. At Corferias, we are committed to ensuring the trade fair generates real value through both business opportunities and applied knowledge,” said Ana Garibello, Project Manager at Corferias.As part of a global network with a presence in strategic markets, interzum Bogotá acts as a bridge between Europe, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, facilitating the flow of trends, technologies and business models into the regional context.With this new edition, Bogotá consolidates its position as a key node in the global furniture and wood industry, connecting supply, demand and knowledge in an increasingly interconnected market.

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