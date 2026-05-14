Lexicon & Line Awarded Federal Contract Supporting DEA Community Outreach Initiative

DEA and Lexicon & Line

In partnership with Synergy Enterprises, Inc., Lexicon & Line will support DEA prevention outreach and community engagement efforts nationwide.

We are honored to support work that strengthens communities, expands prevention education, and advances mission-driven public health and public safety efforts.” — Mary Johnstun

OGDEN, UT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lexicon & Line , a national leader in research, strategy, communications, and mission-driven engagement, is proud to announce that, in partnership with Synergy Enterprises, Inc. , it has been awarded a federal contract supporting the Drug Enforcement Administration ’s National Community Outreach & Prevention Engagement initiative.The initiative is designed to support localized substance misuse awareness and prevention outreach efforts across DEA field divisions using a public health approach. Through the program, DEA aims to bridge public safety and public health by strengthening community coalition capacity through youth, school, workplace, and community engagement.Lexicon & Line’s work will support prevention education, stakeholder engagement, coalition capacity building, youth leadership development, workplace community engagement, and culturally relevant training strategies.The scope includes support for community and family summits, coalition-building trainings, youth engagement activities, workplace education, and customized virtual or onsite prevention training.“We are honored to support work that strengthens communities, expands prevention education, and advances mission-driven public health and public safety efforts,” said Mary Johnstun, Founder and CEO of Lexicon & Line.The DEA’s National Community Outreach & Prevention Engagement initiative expands on existing prevention and engagement efforts by providing field divisions with resources and tools to support targeted community outreach efforts throughout the United States.Through this partnership, Lexicon & Line will help support evidence-based and science-informed prevention strategies that connect federal leadership, local stakeholders, schools, families, youth, employers, and community-based organizations.Our partner, Synergy Enterprises, Inc., will provide expertise in substance use prevention, training and technical assistance, and logistics support.“This work is about more than delivering services,” Johnstun added. “It is about being an expert partner in helping communities build capacity, increase awareness, and create sustainable prevention strategies tailored to local needs.”With this federal contract award, Lexicon & Line continues to strengthen its role as a trusted partner for government agencies, nonprofits, and public-sector leaders seeking research-informed, community-centered, and mission-aligned solutions.To learn more about Lexicon & Line, visit https://lexiconandline.com About Lexicon & LineLexicon & Line is a mission-driven consulting firm specializing in research, strategy, communications, and public-sector support. The firm partners with government agencies, nonprofits, and community-focused organizations to support informed decision-making, stakeholder engagement, and measurable impact.

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