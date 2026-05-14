Altitude Water Amplifies Importance of Proactive Hurricane Preparation with One-of-a-Kind Disaster Relief Trailer

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The final countdown to hurricane season has officially begun, with June 1st marking the true beginning for the Atlantic as weather authorities encourage Americans to remain vigilant and prepared. Addressing the U.S.’s need for increased proactive preparations is Altitude Water , a nationally-recognized water technology innovator known not only for their Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs), but their one-of-a-kind Disaster Relief Trailer (DRT) that has been carefully designed from the ground up to assist people during disasters.“Right now, predictions for this season are thankfully pointing towards a slightly below-average season, a relief during a time where support from organizations like FEMA is rapidly declining. However, that doesn’t mean people should become complacent as we all know you cannot predict Mother Nature,” explained Jeff Szur, Altitude Water’s Founder and CEO who was a recent judge at Disasters Expo Miami, an annual event that brings together industry leaders, government agencies, first responders, suppliers, and professionals devoted to addressing the challenges brought on by disaster situations.“At any time, these storms can take a turn for the worst, bypassing expectations and causing tragedy- loss of life, loss of resources, and loss of shelter. We need to, now more than ever, look after one another, and that includes devising community-driven plans as well as developing direct solutions. Our DRT will be on stand-by throughout the season, ready to head into action to help those in need as we continue using our platform to amplify our message.”Altitude’s DRT is a powerful machine that was documented helping victims of 2024’s Hurricane Helene across Florida and North Carolina. The state-of-the-art trailer is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service, addressing initial recovery steps while preparing people for what’s to come next. Complete with industry-leading AWGs, the trailer can produce up to 210 gallons of water daily from humidity in the air, limiting need for environmentally-damaging plastic water bottles while ensuring quality and safe consumption.Beyond their work during hurricane season, Altitude Water was recently honored by Prestige Awards as ‘Sustainable Water Company of the Year,’ a title highlighting the company’s continued commitment to ending water scarcity and providing clean water globally. Jeff Szur is also part of the quarter finals for this year’s ‘ Entrepreneur of Impact ’ competition hosted by Entrepreneur Magazine, with the water tech innovator vowing to donate the full $25,000 prize to nonprofit partners. A $10,000 commitment, as part of this competition, is committed to providing solar power to run the AWGs operating in Tierra Bomba, Colombia in connection with Calvary Christian Academy (which is affiliated with Calvary Chapel and Calvary Christian Academy in the USA, Jeff’s home church as well as Healing Hands of Hope Charities).With machines manufactured by the team at Altitude placed in over 70 countries, Altitude has built an image of support not only for non-profits, but businesses seeking improved efficiency regarding water access. In addition, Altitude believes residential neighborhoods and everyday homeowners should come together to share in the water freedom the T12 will offer them. It is these demographics often decimated by disasters like hurricanes, highlighting the need for increased advocacy and preparation.“Addressing national, and even global, needs are far from easy, though it is incredibly rewarding,” added Szur. “Our team is honored for the opportunity to help at-risk populations while utilizing our constantly-growing reach to educate people on water safety, accessibility, and disaster preparation. We may not be able to remove hurricanes from existing, but we CAN improve our responses and ability to be ready for whatever may happen. We believe a T12 should be a part of everyone’s hurricane toolbox.”To learn more information about Altitude Water, visit: https://altitudewaterusa.com/ VOTE FOR JEFF SZUR AS ENTREPRENEUR OF IMPACT: https://entrepreneurofimpact.org/2026/jeff-szur About Altitude WaterAltitude Water is an award-winning leading manufacturer of several types of Atmospheric Water Generators (AWGs) from residential and light commercial machines to heavy duty military-grade machines that produce water anytime, anywhere, as well as ozone purification systems for purifying ground and rainwater. Since 2008, Founder and CEO Jeff Szur has dedicated his career to the AWG sector, and in 2009 he developed the first ozone purification machine in Trinidad before bringing his knowledge to the U.S. market. For nearly 20 years, Szur has studied extensively the dangers of water scarcity, a rising global problem impacting over 4 billion people globally, as well as health problems caused by plastic in our environment and the microplastics in our water supply. A leader in innovation, Szur has developed the Disaster Relief Trailer for use during hurricane season which is capable of providing pure drinking water, solar power energy, cell service, and internet service to in-need communities.Altitude Water has partnered with non-profits Aquavera, Jean Felicien Gacha Foundation, and L’Oreal Women Sustainability Fund, Footprint Project, Compassion International, World Vision, Grassroots Aid Partnership, Noah’s Arc, Amy Grant, and Vince Gill, as well as, for-profit companies IFSC, African Solar Generation, and numerous suppliers.

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