Boise Urologist Dr. Austen Slade Becomes First in Idaho to Offer Cutting-Edge MRI Fusion Prostate Ultrasound Technology

New capability enables more precise prostate cancer detection, a major advancement for men's health across Idaho

No one wants to walk out of a biopsy wondering if the correct area was accurately sampled. The KOELIS system helps allow men in Idaho access to the most precise diagnostic tools available.” — Austen Slade, MD, Capital Surgical Associates

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Austen Slade at Capital Surgical Associates is proud to announce the acquisition of the KOELIS Trinity, a state-of-the-art MRI-ultrasound fusion system and the most advanced prostate biopsy technology available today. The only urology clinic in Idaho to have the KOELIS Trinity on-site, and one of the first in the country to include the ProMap Smart technology, which reduces procedure time for patients. Capital Surgical Associates now offers patients diagnostic precision previously unavailable in the area.The KOELIS Trinity merges pre-acquired, high-resolution MRI images with live, real-time ultrasound to precisely target suspicious lesions within the prostate. What sets it apart is its live prostate tracking capability, which accounts for prostate movement during compression at the moment of biopsy. This delivers accuracy within 2.5 mm, a standard that no other system in the region can match.Other facilities in the region rely on older platforms that track the ultrasound probe rather than the prostate itself. Because these systems do not account for prostate movement during ultrasound probe compression or body movement, biopsy accuracy is reduced. Dr. Slade's patients benefit from having the technology available in-clinic, on-site, and accessible without the delays, costs, and logistical barriers of a hospital-based procedure.Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in American men; early and accurate diagnosis can set the stage for cancer control and treatment. This new capability positions Dr. Slade and Capital Surgical Associates as the regional leader in advanced urological care and gives Idaho men access to a standard of diagnosis previously available only in larger metropolitan markets.About Capital Surgical AssociatesCapital Surgical Associates is a premier surgical practice based in Boise, Idaho, offering a comprehensive range of specialty care for patients throughout the Treasure Valley. Dr. Austen Slade is a nationally recognized urologist and expert in men's urological health, specializing in advanced, patient-centered diagnosis and treatment. Learn more at draustenslade.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.