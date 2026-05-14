Schupan Names Metals Industry Veteran as VP of Strategy

Gus Gardner, Schupan's newly-appointed VP of Strategy

Metals industry veteran joins a nearly 60-year-old family-owned company to help meet the demands of a growing industry.

Gus respects what's been built here, and he has the intellectual curiosity to help us build what's next.” — Jordan Schupan

KALAMAZOO, MI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Schupan announced that Gus Gardner has joined the company as Vice President of Strategy. A metals industry veteran with more than a decade of experience at MetalX, Ball Corporation, Newmont, and Morgan Stanley, Gardner will partner with leaders across Schupan's business units to strengthen the planning and processes that show up in every shipment, every spec, and every customer conversation.Gardner's appointment reflects the leadership team's focus on sharpening cross-business-unit execution while preserving the culture that has defined Schupan since 1968."Gus brings a wealth of experience across the metals value chain and will help us execute on our next phase of growth. He respects what's been built here, and he has the intellectual curiosity to help us build what's next. He will help continue Schupan's longstanding commitment to our employees, their families, and the communities we serve," Jordan Schupan, President, shared.Most recently President and CEO of ReVolt Motors, Gardner returns to the metals industry with a wider lens and a clear conviction: the companies that win are the ones that get the process right.Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Schupan is a family-owned and operated provider of sustainable material solutions. Through its business units — Aluminum & Plastic Sales , Materials Trading, Beverage Recycling, and Industrial Recycling — the company serves mills, OEMs, converters, brand owners, and industrial customers globally and domestically with scrap and prime metal supply, processing, trading, sustainability services , electronics recycling, and data destruction services.

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