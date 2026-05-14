Valiify & TEG Federal Credit Union Launch Integrated Onboarding Platform Getting New Members into Funded Accounts Faster

With Alkami & Paystrm integrated, TEG members fund accounts instantly upon approval, giving the credit union technology partners committed to growing with them.

Most technology vendors treat credit unions like a vertical to sell into. We treat it as the market we were built for.” — Ted Coy, Founder and CEO, Valiify

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valiify , a digital account-opening and loan-origination platform built for community banks and credit unions, today announced a new partnership with TEG Federal Credit Union (TEG FCU). The collaboration addresses a challenge that many credit unions face, but few solve: building a digital account-opening process that moves at the speed members expect while giving employees the automation and configurability they need to sustain it.TEG FCU's previous digital onboarding vendor was sunsetting its platform, which meant the credit union needed to find a replacement that could integrate directly with Jack Henry Symitar, its core processor, and provide a clear path for new members to access online banking through Alkami. A smooth transition mattered since TEG FCU had already invested in building out its digital onboarding workflow and needed a partner who could step in without setting that progress back.One of the most pressing priorities for TEG FCU was reducing the time between a completed application and a funded, accessible account. The prior internal process required multiple steps to review, book, and fund accounts, which extended the time to full account access for members. Valiify addressed this through a direct integration with TEG FCU's core, Alkami, and Paystrm, enabling a continuous process in which, once an application clears decisioning and the account is booked in the core, funding is initiated immediately without manual intervention. For the member, the experience of joining TEG FCU now ends with immediate access to a funded account rather than days of waiting with no clear timeline.Configurability was equally important to the team. Valiify mapped its platform to TEG FCU's existing processes rather than requiring the institution to restructure operations around a new system, meaning employees encountered familiar logic in the new environment, and the transition introduced minimal disruption to day-to-day work."Most technology vendors treat credit unions like a vertical to sell into," said Ted Coy, Founder and CEO of Valiify. "We treat it as the market we were built for. That distinction shapes everything, how we integrate, how we configure, and how we show up when the work gets complicated."Since going live, consistent application volume has flowed through the integrated workflow, with accounts booked and funded without the manual intervention previously required at every step. Both teams are treating this initial period as an active feedback loop, identifying where the process can be further refined and where additional steps can be automated as the engagement deepens."The difference has been tangible for our team," said Sara Verona, Vice President of Retail Banking & Lending, TEG Federal Credit Union. "We're spending less time moving applications through the system manually and more time focused on the people on the other end of those applications. That shift doesn't happen without a partner who understands how a credit union operates."Expanding automation across the onboarding process is a shared priority as the partnership progresses. As more steps are handled by the platform, TEG FCU's team will be able to reallocate time spent on processing toward work that most directly serves members, and the institution will be better positioned to grow membership without a corresponding increase in operational overhead. For Valiify, that progress is the measure of a successful partnership, outcomes that show up in how the institution operates, not just in a go-live date.About ValiifyValiify, headquartered in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, is a purpose-built platform for community banks and credit unions seeking modern digital solutions. Founded in 2024, Valiify offers a modular system that includes digital account opening, a loan origination platform, and automated marketing tools. Their platform enables financial institutions to digitize and automate key processes, reducing manual tasks and improving customer experiences. With features such as instant credit assessments, real-time fraud detection, and cross-selling capabilities for products like GAP insurance and warranties, Valiify helps institutions compete. Clients have reported significant increases in application volumes and account openings after implementing Valiify’s solutions.About TEG Federal Credit UnionFounded in 1969, TEG Federal Credit Union is a full-service, member-owned financial cooperative proudly serving the Hudson Valley. TEG is committed to helping individuals, families, and businesses achieve financial well-being through personalized service, innovative technology, and community-focused financial solutions. With more than $491 million in assets and over 35,500 members, TEG offers personal and business banking, loans, mortgages, investment services, and advanced digital banking through nine branch locations across the region. Guided by the credit union philosophy of “people helping people,” TEG remains committed to helping its neighbors by providing trusted financial guidance and support to the communities it serves. Learn more at TEGFCU.com

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