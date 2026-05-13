ADT Realty Expands Leadership and Business Growth Platform for Real Estate Professionals Nationwide
ADT Realty expands nationwide leadership and Team Leader platform, helping agents build scalable businesses in 31 states.
Fast-growing brokerage introduces simplified leadership structure and flexible Team Leader program designed to
support scalable business development
ADT Realty, one of the nation’s fastest-growing cloud-based real estate brokerages,
announced the expansion of its leadership and business growth platform designed to provide agents with multiple
paths for long-term success through leadership development, team building, and scalable business ownership
opportunities.
Now operating in 31 states, ADT Realty continues to position itself as a modern real estate brokerage focused on
agent growth, leadership, mentorship, technology, and long-term business development.
The company’s leadership structure supports State Leaders and Area Leaders focused on brokerage expansion,
mentorship, market development, and agent support through a simplified five-level growth structure designed to
reward leadership and contribution.
According to the company, the leadership structure was intentionally developed to remove many of the barriers
commonly associated with traditional revenue share systems, including locked tiers, buffering systems, and minimum
qualification thresholds.
ADT Realty’s leadership platform allows agents to participate across all five levels immediately without locked tiers,
buffering systems, or minimum qualification thresholds commonly associated with traditional revenue share models.
The leadership structure includes a simplified five-level model built around a 10% company-dollar participation
structure designed to support leadership growth and brokerage expansion.
“We believe agents should have the opportunity to grow beyond transactions,” said Mick McMaken, CEO of ADT
Realty. “The future of real estate belongs to leaders who can mentor agents, build strong businesses, and help
expand opportunities for others through support, culture, and leadership.”
In addition to its leadership structure, ADT Realty continues expanding its Team Leader program, developed
specifically for experienced agents seeking to build and scale their own independent real estate teams within the
brokerage.
The Team Leader platform gives agents flexibility over team operations, splits, cap structures, and long-term growth
strategy while leveraging ADT Realty’s technology, marketing systems, training resources, and operational support
platform.
The program was designed for agents who want to build their own brand, culture, and long-term business while
leveraging the systems and support provided through the ADT Realty platform.
Under the company’s Team Leader structure, Team Leads operate under a $14,000 Team Lead cap model designed
to help agents scale sustainable businesses while maintaining flexibility and long-term growth potential.
“Today’s agents want more than just a commission split,” said Sarah Atchison, Chief Growth Officer and Texas State
Leader for ADT Realty. “They want leadership opportunities, scalable business models, mentorship, technology, and
the flexibility to build something meaningful long term. ADT Realty was built to support agents who want to grow into
leaders.”
ADT Realty provides agents with a business platform that includes CRM technology, transaction management
systems, marketing tools, training resources, leadership development, and business-building support designed to help
agents increase production and scale long-term businesses.
As the real estate industry continues evolving, ADT Realty remains focused on creating a brokerage environment
where agents can expand beyond transactions into leadership, mentorship, team ownership, and long-term business
growth.
“We don’t build downlines. We build leaders,” added Atchison. “Our focus is helping agents create sustainable
businesses, mentor others, and expand their opportunities beyond simply closing transactions.”
For more information about leadership and Team Leader opportunities with ADT Realty, visit https://adthomes.com/leaders
About ADT Realty
ADT Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage focused on leadership, mentorship, technology, and scalable
business growth for real estate professionals across the United States. Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company
continues expanding nationwide with a mission centered around agent development, leadership opportunities, and
modern real estate solutions.
Media Contact:
Michael Dingman
ADT Realty
mikedingman@adthomes.com
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