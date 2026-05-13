ADT Realty Expands Leadership and Business Growth Platform for Real Estate Professionals Nationwide

ADT Realty-ADT Brokers Mick McMaken ADT Realty CEO and Founder

ADT Realty expands nationwide leadership and Team Leader platform, helping agents build scalable businesses in 31 states.

We believe agents should have the opportunity to grow beyond transactions,” — Mick McMaken

FT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADT Realty Expands Leadership and Business Growth Platform for Real Estate Professionals NationwideFast-growing brokerage introduces simplified leadership structure and flexible Team Leader program designed tosupport scalable business developmentADT Realty, one of the nation’s fastest-growing cloud-based real estate brokerages,announced the expansion of its leadership and business growth platform designed to provide agents with multiplepaths for long-term success through leadership development, team building, and scalable business ownershipopportunities.Now operating in 31 states, ADT Realty continues to position itself as a modern real estate brokerage focused onagent growth, leadership, mentorship, technology, and long-term business development.The company’s leadership structure supports State Leaders and Area Leaders focused on brokerage expansion,mentorship, market development, and agent support through a simplified five-level growth structure designed toreward leadership and contribution.According to the company, the leadership structure was intentionally developed to remove many of the barrierscommonly associated with traditional revenue share systems, including locked tiers, buffering systems, and minimumqualification thresholds.ADT Realty’s leadership platform allows agents to participate across all five levels immediately without locked tiers,buffering systems, or minimum qualification thresholds commonly associated with traditional revenue share models.The leadership structure includes a simplified five-level model built around a 10% company-dollar participationstructure designed to support leadership growth and brokerage expansion.“We believe agents should have the opportunity to grow beyond transactions,” said Mick McMaken, CEO of ADTRealty. “The future of real estate belongs to leaders who can mentor agents, build strong businesses, and helpexpand opportunities for others through support, culture, and leadership.”In addition to its leadership structure, ADT Realty continues expanding its Team Leader program, developedspecifically for experienced agents seeking to build and scale their own independent real estate teams within thebrokerage.The Team Leader platform gives agents flexibility over team operations, splits, cap structures, and long-term growthstrategy while leveraging ADT Realty’s technology, marketing systems, training resources, and operational supportplatform.The program was designed for agents who want to build their own brand, culture, and long-term business whileleveraging the systems and support provided through the ADT Realty platform.Under the company’s Team Leader structure, Team Leads operate under a $14,000 Team Lead cap model designedto help agents scale sustainable businesses while maintaining flexibility and long-term growth potential.“Today’s agents want more than just a commission split,” said Sarah Atchison, Chief Growth Officer and Texas StateLeader for ADT Realty. “They want leadership opportunities, scalable business models, mentorship, technology, andthe flexibility to build something meaningful long term. ADT Realty was built to support agents who want to grow intoleaders.”ADT Realty provides agents with a business platform that includes CRM technology, transaction managementsystems, marketing tools, training resources, leadership development, and business-building support designed to helpagents increase production and scale long-term businesses.As the real estate industry continues evolving, ADT Realty remains focused on creating a brokerage environmentwhere agents can expand beyond transactions into leadership, mentorship, team ownership, and long-term businessgrowth.“We don’t build downlines. We build leaders,” added Atchison. “Our focus is helping agents create sustainablebusinesses, mentor others, and expand their opportunities beyond simply closing transactions.”For more information about leadership and Team Leader opportunities with ADT Realty, visit https://adthomes.com/leaders About ADT RealtyADT Realty is a cloud-based real estate brokerage focused on leadership, mentorship, technology, and scalablebusiness growth for real estate professionals across the United States. Founded in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the companycontinues expanding nationwide with a mission centered around agent development, leadership opportunities, andmodern real estate solutions.Media Contact:

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