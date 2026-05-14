The Pickleball Weekly Announces Official Public Launch and 2026 Editorial Vision

Recent issues of The Pickleball Weekly

Digital publication highlights the culture, people, travel, innovation, and global growth of pickleball

It is equally important that the magazine showcase stories extending far beyond the boundaries of the United States, reflecting pickleball’s growing international momentum.” — Adriana Falco

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pickleball Weekly, a digital magazine dedicated to the rapidly expanding world of pickleball, has officially announced its public launch following a successful soft launch in October 2025. Published weekly, the magazine delivers long-form journalism, feature stories, player profiles, travel coverage, gear reviews, and cultural reporting focused on the people, places, and trends shaping pickleball worldwide.

Founded by Adriana Falco, a PPR-certified pickleball coach and veteran global marketing executive with experience spanning technology and media, The Pickleball Weekly was created to spotlight the personalities, destinations, innovations, and human stories fueling pickleball’s continued rise. Since its debut, the publication has released weekly digital editions featuring original reporting from the United States, Japan, and emerging pickleball communities around the world.

“With pickleball’s culture evolving as rapidly as participation continues to grow, it became increasingly clear that pickleball needed a publication focused on the heart of pickleball, not just scores and headlines,” said Falco.

The magazine aims to capture not only pickleball’s biggest moments, but also the smaller human stories that reflect what pickleball has become around the world today. Many of pickleball’s most meaningful stories are happening far beyond championship courts inside local clubs, communities, charities, travel destinations, and the everyday connections built through pickleball.

“It is equally important that the magazine showcase stories extending far beyond the boundaries of the United States, reflecting pickleball’s growing international momentum,” Falco continued. “From the beginning, I also wanted The Pickleball Weekly to remain accessible and free to read so players everywhere could stay connected to pickleball’s evolution and the stories shaping its future.”

After publishing its first 12 issues in 2025, The Pickleball Weekly reached readers across 25 countries spanning North America, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Australia. Today, the publication’s readership has expanded to 45 countries as pickleball continues its rapid rise worldwide.

Widely recognized as one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, pickleball continues to expand internationally due to its accessibility, social nature, and broad appeal across generations. As participation increases across recreational, competitive, and professional levels, pickleball is rapidly evolving into a global lifestyle and cultural movement.

The publication is fully digital and available at t ThePickleballWeekly.com. Readers can subscribe for free and follow the magazine on social media for weekly story highlights, international coverage, and community updates.

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