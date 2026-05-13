Kairos Welcomes Eugene Community Leader and Artist Rodger Deevers to Board of Directors

New Kairos Board Member Rodger Deevers Kairos Logo Kairos Administration Building

Community advocate, business leader, and artist Rodger Deevers joins the Kairos Board of Directors to support youth and young adult mental health in Oregon.

Kairos is doing critical work to ensure young people and families have access to the care they need, and I’m proud to support that mission.” — Rodger Deevers

EUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kairos is proud to announce that Rodger Deevers, a Eugene-based financial advisor, artist, and mental health advocate, has joined its Board of Directors.A resident of Eugene, Deevers brings both professional expertise and a deep personal perspective to Kairos’ mission of expanding access to mental health care for youth, young adults, and families across Oregon.For more than four decades, Deevers has navigated his own mental health journey, openly sharing his lived experience to reduce stigma and inspire others. His story is one of resilience—shaped by challenges but defined by purpose. Through his artwork, Deevers has found a powerful and life-sustaining outlet, using creativity to manage his mental health and connect with others.“Rodger brings an extraordinary level of authenticity and compassion to our Board,” said Jeremy Harle, Executive Director of Kairos. “His willingness to share his lived experience, combined with his professional insight and community engagement, will help guide our work and deepen our impact.”In addition to his work as a financial advisor, Deevers is an accomplished visual artist whose pieces are frequently donated to nonprofit auctions throughout Lane County. His art is not only an expression of creativity, but also a reflection of perseverance, transforming personal challenges into something that uplifts and supports others.“I am honored to join the Kairos Board of Directors,” said Deevers. “Mental health is something I have lived with and worked through every day of my life. Kairos is doing critical work to ensure young people and families have access to the care they need, and I’m proud to support that mission.”Deevers joins the Board at a time of continued growth for Kairos, including the expansion of outpatient services in Lane County. This growth reflects the organization’s commitment to addressing the urgent need for accessible, trauma-informed mental health care in communities like Eugene and Springfield.As a member of the Board of Directors, Deevers will help provide strategic guidance, strengthen community partnerships, and support Kairos’ efforts to expand services and reach more individuals in need.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.