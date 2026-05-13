Bellus Academy Receives CAPPS 2026 Excellence in Community Service Award

Bellus Academy, a leader in beauty and wellness education, has been recognized with a CAPPS 2026 Excellence in Community Service Award.

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bellus Academy is proud to announce they have been recognized by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) with a 2026 Excellence in Community Service Award. This prestigious national recognition is testament to Bellus Academy’s longstanding commitment to community service.The CAPPS Excellence in Community Service award reflects Bellus Academy’s continued dedication to giving back to the community through service. The award was announced by Lynelle Lynch, CEO and President of Bellus Academy. Lynch said, “This recognition by the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) validates the passion and dedication of our team and our students. We believe in giving back to our community through service, and are so gratified to provide beauty and self-care services that help build confidence and promote wellness while helping to address a critical need in our community.”Bellus Academy’s Chula Vista campus was the recipient of the CAPPS 2026 Excellence in Community Service Award. The campus was recognized for integrating community service directly into its beauty and wellness education by providing students with hands-on opportunities to serve diverse populations across San Diego County. Through year-round service-learning events, Bellus students deliver professional grooming and self-care services to individuals experiencing homelessness, veterans, and families in need.Over the past year, students from Bellus Academy Chula Vista have participated in 46 events, with students providing more than 1,600 services to 1,000 individuals, generating an estimated value of up to $46,640. These initiatives address essential community needs such as personal care and confidence building, while helping students develop technical skills, empathy, and a deeper sense of purpose. Bellus Academy’s dedication to community service demonstrates how beauty education can create meaningful social impact and transform lives.This recognition from the California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) acknowledges Bellus Academy as a standout amongst hundreds of private vocational, trade and technical schools. A leader in hands-on beauty education and career training, Bellus Academy offers hybrid schedules, externships, and preparation for respected professional certifications. Students benefit from opportunities to train on real clients in a real-world setting under the supervision of licensed instructors.Bellus Academy is accredited by the National Accrediting Commission of Career Arts & Sciences and specializes in advanced hands-on training programs for careers in the fields of wellness and beauty. In addition to the Chula Vista campus, Bellus has two campus locations in Southern California, El Cajon and Poway, as well as a branch campus in Manhattan, Kansas. Programs vary across campuses, and include Cosmetology, Barbering, Esthetics, Makeup Artistry and Nails.For more information about Bellus Academy, visit www.bellusacademy.edu . To speak with Bellus Academy’s Admissions team, call (888) 990-7094.

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