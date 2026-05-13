CENTRAL TEXAS ANGEL NETWORK CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF EARLY-STAGE INVESTING IN TEXAS

CTAN is celebrating its 20th year, marking two decades of investing in early-stage companies and helping shape the startup ecosystem across Texas.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, marking two decades of investing in early-stage companies and helping shape the startup ecosystem across Texas.Since its founding in 2006, CTAN members have collectively reviewed an estimated 10,000 companies, hosted approximately 720 Pitch Nights, taken more than 400 companies through formal due diligence, and invested over $142 million into 233 startups.Over the last twenty years, CTAN has grown alongside Austin’s emergence as one of the country’s leading startup hubs. When the network was formed, early-stage capital in Texas was far more limited, and founders often looked outside the state for funding and investor connections.“Austin’s startup ecosystem did not happen overnight,” said Gary Forni, Board Chair of CTAN. “It was built over time by founders, investors willing to take early risk, and organizations consistently supporting innovation year after year. CTAN has been part of that effort for two decades, and we believe so strongly in the benefits, we work with local and regional governments throughout the state of Texas to help them start their own entrepreneurial ecosystems.”CTAN’s portfolio spans a broad range of industries, including healthcare, cybersecurity, energy, enterprise software, AI, consumer products, climate technology, and advanced manufacturing. The network has also expanded its reach through syndication partnerships, educational programming, regional chapter growth, and increased collaboration across the Texas startup ecosystem.In recent years, CTAN has continued evolving its investment approach and member engagement strategies, including the expansion of its Sidecar Fund, broader syndication activity through the Texas Syndication Network, and the addition of capped post-money SAFE notes as an accepted investment structure.As CTAN enters its third decade, the organization plans to continue expanding access to early-stage capital, growing investor education initiatives, strengthening syndication partnerships, and supporting founders building scalable companies across Texas and beyond.Learn more about membership and upcoming opportunities at https://ctan.com About Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN):Having invested $142.4 million in 233 companies since 2006, Central Texas Angel Network (CTAN) is one of the most active angel investing groups in the United States. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, CTAN brings together more than 140 accredited investors from a wide range of industries. The network pairs capital with mentorship and strategic guidance, helping early-stage companies scale while driving economic growth across the region.Contact Information:Katie RusselExecutive DirectorCentral Texas Angel Network (CTAN)Katie@ctan.com

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