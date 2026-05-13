Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown demanding that she seek a formal agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (“ICE”). This action is part of an investigation designed to prevent sanctuary policies, ensure that Texas law is followed, and facilitate the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office assisting ICE in enforcing federal immigration law.

Texas Senate Bill (“SB”) 8, which became effective on January 1, 2026, requires that the sheriff of each county that operates a jail enter into formal agreements with ICE to increase cooperation on immigration enforcement. These agreements authorize state officers to perform the functions of a federal ICE officer in relation to the investigation, apprehension, or detention of illegal aliens in the United States.

In his letter, Attorney General Paxton notes the requirements of SB 8 and that Sheriff Brown has publicly repudiated them. On October 24, 2025, after this law was passed, Sheriff Brown publicly declared that “no additional efforts” would be put towards such an agreement. Even though the requirement is now effective, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department has not reported any attempts to codify an agreement with ICE.

“I will not allow the people of Dallas County to suffer because the Sheriff refuses to work with ICE to keep violent illegals off our streets,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Texas law requires that sheriffs seek a formal agreement with ICE to help stop illegal immigration. My office will ensure that the Dallas County Sheriff complies with the law and that ICE is assisted to the fullest extent possible under the law.”

Attorney General Paxton has demanded that Dallas County Sheriff Marian Brown request and enter a 287(g) agreement with ICE and report back to the OAG before June 1, 2026.

Additionally, under the watch of Attorney General Paxton, Sheriffs in El Paso, Bexar, and Harris Counties have either finalized an agreement with ICE or are in the process of negotiating agreements. The OAG will use every tool available to secure compliance with SB 8.

To read the letter, click here.