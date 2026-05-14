NAPPC Grants More Than $94,000 to Advance Cutting-Edge Pollinator Research

Surveying pollinators in grassland habitat. Researcher handling a bumble bee. Beekeeper performing a sugar shake test to monitor for honey bee parasites.

Pollinator Partnership and NAPPC devoted more than $94,000 towards the critical research supporting essential butterflies, moths, bumble bees, and honey bees.

NAPPC’s grant program is a clear example of collaborative conservation in support of critical research.” — Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator Partnership and NAPPC

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC), managed by Pollinator Partnership (P2), has awarded 12 new research grants addressing issues related to pollinator conservation. NAPPC task forces have identified research and project priority areas that advance our understanding of complex pollinator issues and how they affect ecosystems, agriculture, and the economy. The grants have been funded by a combination of individual and corporate sponsors, with a total of $94,401 being devoted to NAPPC's pollinator research grant programs in 2026. Thanks to P2’s generous donors and sponsors, pollinator conservation and research will take a giant leap forward.“NAPPC’s grant program is a clear example of collaborative conservation in support of critical research. Through the work of our esteemed grantees, we will gain important insights into the conservation of the essential butterflies, moths, bumble bees, and honey bees who pollinate our agricultural and natural worlds,” said Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator Partnership and NAPPC.For the third consecutive year, the NAPPC Imperiled Bombus Task Force solicited proposals for research related to improving the recovery and persistence of imperiled Bombus species. Experts responsible for reviewing the proposals included Ana Cabrera, Elaine Evans, Daniela Garcia, Emily Runnion, Nina Sokolov, Chris Taliga, and Pam Thompson. Funding for this year’s grant program was provided by The J.M. Smucker Co. , and Pollinator Partnership. Sami Dolan with the University of Minnesota and Dr. Alejandra Castañeda González with Dr. Jorge Alberto Andrade Sánchez at the Museo de Artrópodos de Baja California (MABC) and Universidad Autónoma de Baja California have been chosen as grant recipients. These grantees will be looking into monitoring and priority habitat for bumble bees. Learn more about their projects at https://www.pollinator.org/nappc/imperiled-bombus-conservation For the eighteenth consecutive year, the NAPPC Honey Bee Health Task Force solicited research proposals related to improving the health of honey bees. Funding for this grant program was provided by P2’s individual donors, a USDA-APHIS grant, and generous donation by Valmont Cosmetics . This historic task force convened a panel of experts to review all proposals and included Dewey Caron, Ph.D., Sydney Miller, Sascha Nicklisch, Ph.D., Olav Rueppel, Emily Schmidt, Mike Studer, and Elizabeth Walsh. The committee awarded Petra Hafker at the Cornell University, Dr. Mulusew Fikere at Purdue University, Lincoln Taylor at the University of Colorado Boulder, Dr. Luke Hearon and Reed Johnson at The Ohio State University, Brandon Tringa, Dr. Zachary Lamas, and Dr. Michelle Starz-Gaiano at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, Treson Thompson at the Boulder Bee Lab, Ian Collins and Dr. Lewis Bartlett at the University of Georgia , and Zion Hubbard at Arizona State University. These grantees will be investigating topics such as pesticide exposure, pests and pathogens, and genetic stock, all key factors in the health of honey bees. Learn more about their projects at https://www.pollinator.org/honeybee-health This winter, the NAPPC Lepidoptera Task Force convened a panel of experts including Anthony Colangelo, Chloe Collier, Ralph Grundel, Sophia Mucciolo, Lily Peppers, Steve Sass, and Amanda Smith to review project proposals focused on butterfly and moth research. The 2026 NAPPC Lepidoptera Grant is sponsored by Beesure , and Pollinator Partnership. The selection committee chose to fund Dr. Brent Sewall at Temple University who will be investigating relationships with fire for butterfly plants and Clare Dittemore at the University of Nevada, Reno will be researching a major knowledge gap in the conservation biology of Lepidoptera and pesticide exposure. To learn more about their projects visit https://www.pollinator.org/lepidoptera#Grant ABOUT POLLINATOR PARTNERSHIP (P2)Established in 1997, Pollinator Partnership is the largest 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to the health, protection, and conservation of all pollinating animals. Pollinator Partnership’s actions for pollinators include education, conservation, restoration, policy, and research. P2’s financial support comes through grants, gifts, memberships, and donations from any interested party. Its policies are science-based, set by its board of directors, and never influenced by any donor. P2 manages the North American Pollinator Protection Campaign (NAPPC). To make a donation or for information, visit https://www.pollinator.org/

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