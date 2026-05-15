Holland Partner Group Names Benjamin Meeker as Chief Financial Officer

Benjamin Meeker

Meeker will oversee the company’s financial strategy and capital markets activities.

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holland Partner Group , a fully integrated real estate investment company, announced the appointment of Benjamin Meeker as its Chief Financial Officer.Meeker joins Holland with more than two decades of experience in real estate finance, capital markets, and strategic leadership. Most recently, he served as Chief Financial Officer at Taubman, where he oversaw all financial functions and played a key leadership role in the company’s $10 billion merger with Simon Property Group (NYSE: SPG). During his tenure, Meeker led over $18 billion in financings, acquisitions, dispositions, and joint ventures, helping position the company for long-term growth and stability. He also delivered more than $20 million in annual cost savings while strengthening financial transparency and operational performance across the organization."Ben’s depth of experience in real estate capital markets and corporate finance will be a strong addition to Holland as we continue to scale our platform and execute on our long-term strategy," said Clyde Holland, Founder and CEO of Holland Partner Group. "He has navigated complex transactions, built high-performing finance teams, and delivered results at every level. His experience will support our continued focus on disciplined growth and value creation.”In his role as Chief Financial Officer, Meeker will serve as a key member of the executive leadership team, overseeing the company’s financial strategy and capital markets activities. He will also be responsible for supporting the optimization of capital structure and ensuring financial stability across the organization. Meeker will also play a critical role in financial reporting, ESG initiatives, investor relations, risk management, and capital allocation while reinforcing Holland’s commitment to a customer-focused approach.About Holland Partner GroupFounded in 2000, Holland Partner Group is a fully integrated real estate investment company developing high-quality investment properties in the Western United States, with expertise in development, construction, acquisition, redevelopment, and property management. Holland creates sustainable, socially connected, and vibrant communities to work, live, and enjoy life.The company’s seasoned 700-member team creates innovative, quality, and value-driven residential and commercial projects, championing every phase of development and construction of its mixed-use properties, including residential, office, parking garages, and retail assets. Headquartered in Vancouver, Wash., Holland has offices in Denver, Seattle, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. For more information, visit www.hollandpartnergroup.com

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