Terraco Developments Inc. Breaks Ground on Stouffville Business Park, Commercial Condominium Development in York Region

Stouffville Business Park sets a new standard for commercial real estate in York Region — a modern multi-unit development designed for long-term value.

State-of-the-art industrial and commercial condo project at 195 Mostar Street targets December 2026 occupancy in one of the GTA's tightest business markets.

Stouffville has one of the tightest commercial vacancy rates in the GTA at just 0.5%, a rare opportunity for business owners to own their space rather than lease in an extremely constrained market.” — Terraco's sales lead

STOUFFVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Terraco Developments Inc., an Ontario-based real estate development firm, has officially broken ground on Stouffville Business Park , a 33-unit premium commercial condominium development located at 195 Mostar Street in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.The project arrives at a critical moment for York Region's business community. Commercial vacancy across the region sits near 0.5%, pushing lease rates higher year over year and leaving small and mid-sized owner-operators with few options to secure permanent space. Stouffville Business Park is designed to address that gap.Why Stouffville, Why NowWhitchurch-Stouffville has been one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the Greater Toronto Area, with population growth driving rising demand for local commercial and industrial space. With virtually no available inventory and lease rates climbing across York Region, owner-operators have been priced out of ownership in their own market for years. Stouffville Business Park is built to give them a permanent footprint, and to do it on a faster timeline than the institutional developers who dominate the GTA's commercial pipeline.Stouffville Business Park, Project HighlightsTerraco Developments is delivering 33 high-end business condominium units with flexible zoning permitting industrial, office, medical, and retail uses. Industrial units feature 24-foot clear ceilings, drive-in doors, and walk-up mezzanines, built to a state-of-the-art specification.Located minutes north of Markham and a short drive from Highway 404, Stouffville Business Park sits in the heart of Stouffville's established business park corridor, with prime signage exposure along Mostar Street and Hoover Park Drive. Occupancy is targeted for December 2026.Registration is open at 195mostar.ca.About Terraco Developments Inc.Terraco Developments Inc. is an Ontario-based real estate development and investment company specializing in premium commercial, industrial, residential, and mixed-use projects across the province. Terraco Developments competes through speed, creativity, and flexible deal structuring on opportunities that larger institutional developers move too slowly to capture. Learn more at terracodev.ca.Media Contact:Terraco Developments Inc.Email: info@terracodev.caWebsite: terracodev.ca

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