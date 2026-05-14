Armstrong & Associates Announces 2026 3PL Value Creation Summits in Chicago and Barcelona

Two executive-level events to convene global third-party logistics leaders, investors, and technology innovators in October and November 2026

BROOKFIELD, WI, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A), an internationally recognized leader in Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research, consulting, and M&A advisory services, will host two events designed to explore the future of third-party logistics across North America and Europe.● The Fourteenth Annual 3PL Value Creation North America Summit on October 14–15, 2026, at the Embassy Suites Downtown Chicago in Chicago, Illinois.● The Third Annual 3PL Value Creation Europe Summit on November 12, 2026, at the World Trade Center in Barcelona, Spain, hosted in partnership with Logisyn Advisors.The Event Overview:The Summits will bring together C-level 3PL executives, logistics professionals, investors, and innovation and technology leaders to discuss industry trends, investment opportunities, and operational strategies.Through a combination of expert-led panels, market research presentations, and interactive discussions, each event offers industry-focused insights into the operational, financial, and technological dynamics shaping the global 3PL industry. Known for the interactive format, both summits feature ample opportunities for attendees to share their perspectives and network.The agenda is designed to address the key trends shaping the global and regional 3PL markets, including:● The current state of 3PL and emerging growth opportunities● The impacts of tariffs, trade disruptions, and global trade policy● Strategic and private equity investment trends and M&A activity● Artificial intelligence, robotics, and automation across the supply chain● Digital transformation and advancements in supply chain technology● Warehousing, e-commerce fulfillment, and last-mile delivery innovation● Freight forwarding growth and challenges● Labor shortages and workforce strategiesPrevious Summit attendees included executives from industry-leading companies such as Amazon, Maersk, DP World, C.H. Robinson, DHL Supply Chain, DSV, GEODIS, RXO, LX Pantos, Kuehne + Nagel, AIT Worldwide Logistics, BMO Capital Markets, STIFEL, Harris Williams, and more.3PL Value Creation North America Summit, October 14–15, 2026, Chicago, ILThe executive panel–driven event discusses key growth drivers and investment trends in the third-party logistics industry, including strategic and financial investment, e-commerce logistics and last-mile delivery, 3PL digitalization, value-added warehousing and distribution, domestic transportation management, and international transportation management. Held in an intimate setting, peer networking is encouraged throughout.To register, sponsor, or speak, please visit:3PL Value Creation Europe Summit, November 12, 2026, Barcelona, SpainThe event analyzes the most important European and global 3PL market trends, including the normalization of transportation rates, growth in warehousing and e-commerce, head and tailwinds in the freight forwarding market segment, and the convergence of technology and logistics in an interactive, fully engaged format.To register, sponsor, or speak, please visit:For more information, please contact:

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