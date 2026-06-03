Altivera Medical Appoints One of Healthcare's Most Decorated Leaders to Board of Directors

Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ronald J. Place, MD Altivera Medical Logo

Three-Star General and Surgeon Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ronald J. Place, MD Joins Expanded Board as Altivera Enters Next Chapter

The NexWave is one of the most compelling recovery tools I’ve seen, and it is exactly the kind of evidence-based solution this industry needs.” — Dr. Ronald J. Place, MD, Altivera Medical Board of Directors

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altivera Medical Holdings LLC , a MedTech company focused on non-invasive technologies for pain management, rehabilitation, and recovery, today announced the appointment of Lieutenant General (Ret.) Ronald J. Place, MD, Bret Wise, and David Ashley Lee to its Board of Directors. The appointments reflect Altivera’s continued investment in governance, operational excellence, and long-term strategic growth as the company advances its mission to deliver clinically effective, patient-centric solutions across musculoskeletal and neuromuscular care."Ron is one of the most accomplished clinician-leaders in the country and having him on our board is a genuine distinction for Altivera," said Steven Dyson, Chief Executive Officer of Altivera Medical. "He has led one of the largest health systems in the world, served his country in combat, and spent a career focused on delivering real outcomes for patients. That clinical perspective is exactly what Altivera's technology platform is built to support, and it reinforces our commitment to integrity, transparency, compliance, and patient care.”Ronald J. Place, MD, Board of DirectorsDr. Place currently serves as Regional President and Chief Executive Officer of Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. He brings nearly 40 years of distinguished service in the United States Army, where he rose to the rank of Lieutenant General. He served as the third Director of the Defense Health Agency, where he led one of the largest health systems in the world, providing care to millions of service members, retirees, and their families, overseeing the TRICARE Health Plan with nearly 10 million members, the largest integrated medical education program in the country, and a multi-billion dollar medical research and sustainment program.He is board certified in both General and Colorectal Surgery and is a Clinical Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences and the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine.“Altivera is entering a defining chapter centered on building trust, advancing patient outcomes, and establishing a strong foundation for the future," said Dr. Place. "As a surgeon and health system leader, I have watched recovery be treated as an afterthought for too long. Patients leave a clinical setting with a pain management plan but no real continuity of care, and the system pays for it in repeat visits, delayed return to function, and costs that compound when early intervention is missed.”"I have spent four decades looking for solutions that close the patient outcomes gap, and the NexWave is one of the most compelling recovery tools I’ve seen, and it is exactly the kind of evidence-based solution this industry needs. Altivera is building a recovery company that earns trust through data and delivers its mission through outcomes. That is the standard this industry needs, and it is exactly why I am proud to join this board."Additional Board of Directors AppointmentsAltivera also announced the appointments of respected leaders Bret Wise and David Ashley Lee. Mr. Wise brings more than four decades of operational and financial leadership in the medical device industry, including his tenure as Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Dentsply International. Mr. Lee brings 40 years of financial and operational management experience with deep specialization in MedTech, having served as EVP, COO, and CFO at Artivion, Inc. (formerly CryoLife). Together, Dr. Place, Mr. Wise, and Mr. Lee will join Jake Mercer, Chair of the Board of Directors, bringing over 130 years of combined leadership experience in healthcare, MedTech, and finance to Altivera's Board of Directors.The appointments come as Altivera continues to execute on its commitment to compliance, commercial integrity, and growth following its acquisition of Zynex, Inc. in a deal approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston division in March 2026. The company recently announced that TRICARE reinstated payment for Zynex claims , effective March 31, 2026, a milestone that reflects the organization's progress in rebuilding trust with regulators and government partners.About Altivera MedicalAltivera Medical delivers innovative technologies to advance patient recovery—reducing pain, restoring function, and optimizing outcomes. Through clinically proven electrotherapy, monitoring, and rehabilitation technologies, Altivera supports patients, clinicians, and healthcare systems with dependable solutions designed to elevate performance and advance recovery. All products and services are provided by Zynex Medical Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altivera. For additional information, visit www.AltiveraMedical.com.

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