Disengagement Is a Misdiagnosis: #1-Ranked Leadership Author, Linda Clark, Expands Work Through Leadership Cohorts

Linda Clark, author of Feral Guideship offers the Keynote at Center Stage: Fearless Founders in Oklahoma City, OK Linda Clark's new book, Feral Guideship is featured on display at a book signing

Clark’s new cohort series brings senior leaders together to navigate uncertainty, rebuild trust, and strengthen team dynamics.

What often gets labeled as disengagement is something more nuanced. There are exhausted people, people protecting themselves, and people who’ve stopped speaking because it’s not safe.” — Linda Clark

GA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- After more than three decades working privately with executives, leadership advisor and “ Feral Guideship ” author Linda Clark has now opened enrollment for a national series of live, virtual leadership cohorts beginning June 2.The shift follows consistent demand from leaders seeking space to think more clearly about the complexity they navigate within their organizations.“This wasn’t a scaling decision; it was a response,” Clark said. “Leaders kept asking for a space where they could talk about what’s happening, not perform leadership the way they’ve been previously taught.”A Broader Lens on LeadershipClark’s work invites leaders to look more closely at what is happening inside their organizations, particularly in moments when performance, trust, and alignment begin to shift.“What often gets labeled as disengagement is something more nuanced,” Clark said. “There are exhausted people, people protecting themselves, and people who’ve stopped speaking because it’s not safe.”Rather than focusing solely on an individual’s performance, Clark’s approach helps leaders understand the broader conditions that shape behavior within their teams.“Linda Clark was an absolute game changer for our Professional Day at Allegiance Credit Union. Her energy, insight, and ability to connect with our team left a lasting impact. The feedback from our employees was overwhelmingly positive, saying it was the best professional development session they have ever attended. We highly recommend Linda to any organization looking for a speaker who delivers real results,” said Amy Downs, CEO of Allegiance Credit Union and bestselling author and speaker.“It is the best 3 hours that I have ever spent enhancing my leadership skills and focusing on organizational trust! Linda gave us new perspectives and tools that worked,” said Paula Brown, CEO of Delaware Nation Investments.Her work also recognizes that strong organizational frameworks and models can be highly effective, but that outcomes depend on the conditions in which they are applied, and that leaders benefit from being able to read people and systems in real time.All of this centers on her methodology, The Curiosetti Method™, which was designed to equip leaders with practices that help them interpret what is happening in real time within their teams and systems.From Private Rooms to Shared LearningClark has guided more than 25,000 leaders inside organizations across corporate, nonprofit, and public-sector organizations. The new cohorts represent an evolution in how Clark’s work is experienced.Previously limited to one-on-one advisory and internal leadership sessions, the cohorts unite small groups of senior leaders to work through real conditions, apply new perspectives to their organizational realities, and receive actionable feedback in real time.“This is not about replacing what leaders already know,” Clark said. “It’s about giving them a space to apply it more effectively in the conditions they’re actually working in.”Why NowOrganizations today are navigating increasing complexity with shifting workforce expectations, sustained pressure on leaders, and environments that change faster than traditional models can support.Clark crafted her work to meet leaders in that reality. The cohorts will focus on helping leaders make decisions with incomplete information, navigate competing priorities and constraints, recognize early signs of strain inside teams, strengthen trust in changing environments, and apply leadership frameworks that hold under pressure.Her work is known for helping leaders recognize patterns they have been sensing and creating clear, common language without oversimplifying the situation.Enrollment Now OpenEnrollment is now open for the 2026 cohort series, beginning June 2. Secure your spot and explore multiple tracks tailored for directors, executives, and senior leaders. Reserve your place or learn more at: https://linda-clark.com/services/leadership-development-cohorts

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