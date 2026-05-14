Novus Press Works Releases Multiple #1 Bestselling Book WAIT, Where Am I in This? by Dr. Lee Long

WAIT, Where Am I in This? by Dr. Lee Long Featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show

A nuanced, thoughtful exploration of how our knowledge of ourselves affects every aspect of our lives.” — Kirkus Review

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trewe Talu House, an imprint of Novus Press Works founded by Rhonda Halbert and longtime Kelly Clarkson music director Jason Halbert, announces the release of Dr. Lee Long’s multiple #1 bestselling book, WAIT, Where Am I in This? The powerhouse husband-and-wife team is quickly gaining recognition in the hybrid publishing world, with Dr. Lee Long serving as the imprint’s first nonfiction author in a breakout release.The release follows Dr. Long’s recent feature on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where Kelly Clarkson and Dr. Long discussed how WAIT, Where Am I in This? centers around a single transformative question that uncovers the hidden dynamics contributing to communication challenges at home, in parenting, and in the workplace. During the nationally televised segment, Dr. Long shared how self-doubt, unresolved wounds, and unhealthy habits influence the way people experience connection and conflict—and how to recognize these hidden patterns for lasting personal change.Already generating significant interest, WAIT, Where Am I in This? has earned multiple #1 bestseller rankings across several categories, resonating with readers seeking healthier boundaries, stronger self-awareness, and more fulfilling relationships.In WAIT, Where Am I in This?, Dr. Long encourages readers to stop searching for healing through external circumstances and instead turn inward to better understand the hidden narratives shaping their reactions, choices, and interactions with others. Blending practical tools with decades of clinical experience, WAIT offers readers a compassionate framework for breaking unhealthy cycles, strengthening self-trust, and creating a life rooted in awareness, confidence, and purpose.Dr. Lee Long, EdD, LPC-S, is an internationally respected therapist and clinical leader with nearly 30 years of experience helping individuals heal from depression, trauma, and emotional pain. As CEO of Restoration Counseling, he is known for combining clinical excellence with warmth, humor, and deeply relational care. Through his counseling work, speaking engagements, and writing, Dr. Long has helped countless individuals better understand the underlying narratives shaping their behaviors, relationships, and sense of self. More information about Dr. Lee Long can be found at DrLeeLong.com WAIT, Where Am I in This? is available on Amazon , Audible, and through booksellers worldwide.

The Kelly Clarkson Show with Music Director Jason Halbert, Dr. Lee Long & Kelly Clarkson

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