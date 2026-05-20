GB Hardwood Floor Inc logo — Boston Massachusetts flooring contractor specializing in hardwood installation and refinishing Hardwood floor installation completed by GB Hardwood Floor Inc in a Greater Boston home — natural wood finish with custom border detail, serving Greater Boston homeowners since 2009. Hardwood floor refinishing completed by GB Hardwood Floor Inc in a Greater Boston residence. The company uses a dustless sanding process and on-site custom stain blending to restore original wood character — serving Greater Boston homeowners since 2009. Stair flooring by GB Hardwood Floor Inc, Greater Boston.

Serving Greater Boston since 2009, GB Hardwood Floor Inc specializes in hardwood floor restoration, custom stain matching and vinyl flooring installation.

A new floor takes skill. An old floor takes judgment. Half the work happens before the sander turns on.” — Braga, Geovane, Founder, GB Hardwood Floor Inc

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GB Hardwood Floor Inc Stands Out for Hardwood Floor & Vinyl Flooring Across Greater BostonServing Greater Boston since 2009, GB Hardwood Floor Inc specializes in hardwood floor restoration, custom stain matching and vinyl flooring installation.The sanding machine is the last thing Geovane Braga brings into a house. Before any equipment arrives, the founder of GB Hardwood Floor Inc measures board thickness, tests moisture levels and identifies existing finishes. In many pre-1950 Boston homes, that diagnostic work determines whether the original hardwood can be restored at all.Founded in 2009, GB Hardwood Floor Inc has become known across Greater Boston for restoring aging hardwood floors through dustless refinishing, custom stain matching and detailed installation work. The company serves historic homes throughout Back Bay, Cambridge, Newton, Brookline and Somerville, where decades-old flooring often requires structural evaluation before sanding can begin.The firm specializes in Hardwood Floor Refinishing , hardwood installation, engineered hardwood flooring, Vinyl Plank Flooring , custom stair systems and decorative border inlays. Many of the homes serviced by the company contain original flooring materials that have already been sanded multiple times over several decades, requiring a more technical restoration process and careful surface preparation before refinishing can begin.“A new floor takes skill. An old floor takes judgment,” said Geovane Braga, founder of GB Hardwood Floor Inc. “The customer wants the wood to look like it did when the house was built, just with a finish designed for modern living. Half the work happens before the sander turns on.”GB Hardwood Floor Inc uses a dustless refinishing system equipped with HEPA-filtered vacuum technology designed to capture airborne wood particles directly at the source. The process allows homeowners to remain in the property during refinishing while helping protect furniture, electronics and indoor air systems throughout the project.The company works with professional flooring systems and finishes from manufacturers including Bona, Lägler, Loba and DuraSeal. On-site stain matching is performed under the home’s actual lighting conditions, allowing homeowners to compare custom finish samples before a final color selection is approved.Vinyl Plank Flooring has become a growing choice among Greater Boston homeowners seeking durability, moisture resistance and lower maintenance. GB Hardwood Floor Inc installs Vinyl Plank Flooring alongside traditional hardwood systems, helping homeowners compare materials based on traffic levels, room conditions and long-term maintenance expectations.GB Hardwood Floor Inc serves residential and commercial clients throughout Boston, Brookline, Newton, Cambridge, Somerville, Arlington, Belmont, Watertown and surrounding Massachusetts communities. The company has operated under family management since 2009 and holds Google Guaranteed status. Initial consultations and written estimates are provided at no charge.About GB Hardwood Floor IncGB Hardwood Floor Inc is a family-operated flooring contractor based in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 2009 by Geovane Braga, the company specializes in Hardwood Floor Refinishing, hardwood installation, engineered hardwood flooring, Vinyl Plank Flooring, custom stair systems and decorative floor design throughout Greater Boston. The company serves residential and commercial clients across Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Newton, Somerville and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Learn more at gbhardwoodfloor.com.Geovane BragaWebsite: https://gbhardwoodfloor.com/ Google Business Profile: https://share.google/dvBYgyxVZKfu311Oz

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