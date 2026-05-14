PawPulse Announces Atlas: First Smart Dog Collar to Monitor Health, Track Location, and Treat Anxiety in One System

PawPulse Atlas, the company’s flagship smart dog collar, combines 32+ health metrics, GPS/LTE location, NTN satellite-ready connectivity, and patent-pending Pulse Therapy. PawPulse Atlas pairs health monitoring, location intelligence, and Pulse Therapy in a smart collar designed for daily wear. Atlas measures 58 mm long and 9 mm thin, with a 37 g mounted weight including its carrier.

Atlas delivers 32+ continuous health metrics, GPS with NTN satellite-ready backup, and built-in Pulse Therapy. BackerKit reservations open now at $5.

I didn’t want to build another tracker. I wanted to build a lifeline. We’re on a mission to end preventable emergencies, one collar at a time.” — Nate Lutz

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PawPulse Inc. today announces Atlas, a smart dog collar combining 32+ continuous health metrics, GPS with satellite-ready backup, and built-in Pulse Therapy, making Atlas the first connected collar platform designed to monitor, predict, and treat pet health in a single wearable device. Atlas reservations are now open on BackerKit , with pricing starting at $249.Atlas enters a pet technology market long defined by GPS trackers that answer one question: where is my pet? Atlas answers the harder one. The collar uses professional-grade sensing to continuously monitor heart rate, heart rate variability, respiratory rate, sleep quality, stress indicators, activity, and environmental context, without requiring skin contact or shaving. PawPulse has filed more than 25 patent applications across its sensing architecture, collar platform, and connected pet health roadmap.The pet technology market has grown significantly but remains split between GPS trackers that answer one question and activity counters that repackage step counts as health data. No collar on the market combines continuous professional-grade health monitoring, satellite-ready location backup, and on-device anxiety support in a single platform. PawPulse was built to close that gap, and Atlas is the first product to do it.Atlas also includes Pulse Therapy, a first-of-its-kind, patent-pending feature that delivers app-controlled haptic patterns for anxiety support, relaxation routines, and daily wellness. Three dedicated modes address the most common triggers: separation anxiety, storms and fireworks, and general stress, using precision haptics calibrated to frequencies that peer-reviewed research indicates can reduce anxiety in mammals. Pet owners can trigger Pulse Therapy remotely from the PawPulse app, or configure Atlas to detect stress signals and respond automatically. PawPulse positions Pulse Therapy as a wellness support tool, not a cure for anxiety or a substitute for veterinary care, behavior treatment, or medication.Atlas presents health, movement, sleep, and stress signals together, giving owners context for whether a change looks isolated or part of a developing pattern. That framing is most useful for active dogs, senior dogs, anxious dogs, and households managing recovery after travel, boarding, illness, or a veterinary visit. Atlas does not replace a veterinarian or diagnose medical conditions; it gives pet parents clearer trend data when subtle changes, intermittent symptoms, or behavior shifts raise concern.Location coverage is a core part of the Atlas design. The collar combines GPS, LTE, and NTN satellite-ready connectivity for environments beyond reliable cell coverage, including trails, large properties, rural routes, and other areas where a Bluetooth-only tag or basic GPS tracker may leave gaps. Atlas targets 5 to 10 ft outdoor GPS accuracy and an IP67-sealed design for daily wear across all conditions.Every first-wave Atlas tier includes a Pharos charging dock at no additional cost. Pharos is a wireless charging base and local connectivity hub that extends the collar's communication range beyond standard Bluetooth proximity. Competing platforms either charge separately for a base station or do not offer one. Pharos ships in the box, standard, with every Atlas collar.PawPulse also provides owner-approved clinic access for veterinarians. When a pet owner grants access, their veterinarian’s clinic can review trend history, alert history, GPS context, and exportable reports tied to the pet profile. Vet dashboard access is free through 2027 for any clinic whose client uses PawPulse. The platform keeps the owner in control, with clinics receiving shared context rather than automatic access to records.Atlas pricing starts at $249 on Kickstarter, with every first-wave tier including the Atlas collar and Pharos dock. A $5 reservation on BackerKit holds your spot today. PawPulse is targeting a $399 MSRP after the campaign period. The PawPulse Health Plan subscription is planned at $14.99 per month at retail, with lower long-term rates available to BackerKit backers by tier. For context, Fi Series 3 carries a monthly membership and Whistle GPS subscriptions list at $99 per year, but neither platform combines continuous health monitoring, satellite-ready GPS, and Pulse Therapy in a single system.Interested pet owners, journalists, and veterinary professionals can review Atlas specifications, reservation terms, and media updates at pawpulse.ai or the PawPulse BackerKit project page.About PawPulsePawPulse Inc. is a Las Vegas-based pet health technology company building the first connected collar platform designed to monitor, predict, and treat pet health. Atlas is the company’s flagship smart dog collar, combining 32+ continuous health metrics, GPS with satellite-ready backup, built-in Pulse Therapy, and owner-approved veterinary sharing. PawPulse has filed more than 25 patent applications covering its sensor architecture, AI health layer, and connected collar platform. Learn more at pawpulse.ai and follow PawPulse on LinkedIn and Instagram.

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