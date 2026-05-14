OneKey® MLS April 2026 Housing Market Report: Prices Rise as Buyers Return to the Table

Median sales price climbs 5.4% year-over-year to $680,000 across the service area; pending sales surge signals a stronger market ahead.

Closed sales are down year-over-year, but median prices continue to rise, and pending sales are up across all property types.” — Richard Haggerty, OneKey® MLS CEO

FARMINGDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneKeyMLS, the largest MLS in the New York Metro Area, released its April 2026 Monthly Indicators Report, covering residential real estate in Bronx, Dutchess, Manhattan, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Queens, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, and Westchester counties. Closed sales declined year-over-year, but rising pending sales and ongoing price gains suggest growing momentum.The median sales price rose 5.4% to $680,000 in April. Single-family homes hit $760,000, up 5.7%. Condo prices climbed 9.0% to $545,000. Co-op median prices fell 3.0% to $290,000, the area's most accessible point.Price appreciation remains steady despite fewer transactions, showing strong demand.Closed sales fell 8.7% to 3,077 in April: single-family homes down 9.2%, condos 7.1%, co-ops 7.9%. Pending sales rose 9.1% to 4,692. Single-family pending sales rose 7.6%, condos 16.4%, and co-ops 10.5%.New listings rose 10.1% to 7,653 in April, giving buyers more summer choices. Total inventory slipped 1.7% to 15,238 homes, and months supply held at 3.8, below the six-month balanced threshold.More new listings and higher pending sales show strong spring buyer engagement.“The April data reflects a market that buyers should not mistake for a soft one,” said Richard Haggerty, CEO of OneKeyMLS. “Closed sales are down year-over-year, but median prices continue to rise, and pending sales are up across all property types. Demand is durable. Sellers who price well are still getting close to asking price, and with new listings up over 10%, buyers have more options than last year. The market fundamentals remain sound.”Local data reflects national trends, though the New York Metro outpaces the country in price resilience. The National Association of REALTORSreports U.S. existing-home sales fell 3.6% month-over-month and 1.0% year-over-year to a 3.98 million annual rate. Nationally, the median existing-home price rose 1.4% to $408,800, the 33rd consecutive monthly increase—a gain far outpaced in the OneKeyMLS area.For the full April 2026 Monthly Indicators Report, visit the OneKey® MLS market insights center

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