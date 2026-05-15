MidcoastHome Partners with Sea Glass, Strengthening Boutique Real Estate Services Along Maine’s Midcoast

MidcoastHome is joining Sea Glass and will now operate as MidcoastHome | Sea Glass, expanding its reach across Maine’s Midcoast region.

ROCKLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MidcoastHome Real Estate Co., a boutique brokerage serving Maine’s Midcoast region, has announced its alignment with Sea Glass and will now operate as MidcoastHome | Sea Glass . The move expands the firm’s reach, resources, and collaborative opportunities while preserving the independent, relationship-driven identity it has built since its founding.Broker-owner Melanie Trott founded MidcoastHome with a background spanning luxury hospitality, marketing, and property management. That experience helped shape a brokerage centered around thoughtful guidance, elevated service, and helping clients find not just a property, but a lifestyle that reflects how they truly want to live.Over the years, MidcoastHome has become known for its refined and highly personalized approach to real estate throughout Maine’s coastal communities. Alongside Trott, the firm has built a seasoned team of agents, marketing professionals, and support staff who bring deep local knowledge, strong market insight, and thoughtful creative strategy to every client experience. Together, the team has cultivated a reputation for professionalism, responsiveness, elevated presentation, and relationship-based service rooted in trust and care.Joining Sea Glass provides MidcoastHome with access to a broader collaborative network, expanded operational support, and elevated branding and marketing resources while maintaining the local expertise and personalized approach that define the firm.“More and more, clients are searching for lifestyle, flexibility, and connection,” said Melanie Trott, President and Broker of MidcoastHome | Sea Glass. “Sea Glass allows us to remain deeply rooted in Midcoast Maine while creating new opportunities for collaboration, referrals, and expanded resources for the people we serve. This next chapter is about broadening the possibilities for our clients while continuing to deliver the thoughtful, relationship-driven experience that has always defined our business.”Sea Glass supports independently led brokerages in waterfront and lifestyle-driven markets, offering modern infrastructure while allowing each firm to maintain its own leadership, culture, and local identity.“Melanie and her team have built something genuinely distinctive in Maine’s Midcoast region,” said Sarah Humphrey, VP of Marketing & Business Development for Sea Glass. “There’s an authenticity, sophistication, and level of care behind the MidcoastHome brand that aligns naturally with Sea Glass. This alignment is about supporting that momentum and helping expand what they’ve already built so successfully.”In addition to residential real estate services, MidcoastHome | Sea Glass will continue providing property management services throughout Rockport and Maine’s Midcoast communities, supporting landlords and long-term tenants with the same level of care and attention that defines its residential practice.About MidcoastHome | Sea GlassMidcoastHome | Sea Glass is a boutique real estate and property management firm serving Rockport and Maine’s Midcoast communities. The company specializes in personalized residential guidance, lifestyle-driven marketing, and trusted local expertise rooted in relationship-based service. Learn more at midcoasthome.comAbout Sea GlassSea Glass is a boutique lifestyle real estate franchisor serving waterfront, resort, and lifestyle-driven markets. The brand emphasizes local expertise, elevated branding, and a modern franchise model designed for entrepreneurial brokers and agents seeking to build meaningful, community-rooted businesses. Learn more at: franchising.seaglass.com

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