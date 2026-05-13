Former NATO Land Command Commander to Chair Qtonic Quantum’s New Allied Defense Council

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Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Roger L. Cloutier Jr. named founding chair. Dr. Shue-Jane L. Thompson and Alan Taffel join Executive Council.

Quantum changes the cryptographic foundation that interoperability depends on. It is becoming a core operational requirement for Alliance readiness.” — Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Roger L. Cloutier Jr.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Qtonic Quantum Corp today announced the appointment of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Roger L. Cloutier Jr., former Commander of NATO Allied Land Command, as founding chair of the company’s newly formed Allied Defense Council. The company also announced the appointments of Dr. Shue-Jane L. Thompson, former Managing Partner at IBM Consulting, and Alan Taffel, former Chief Marketing Officer at MCI, WorldCom, and UUNET Technologies, to its Executive Council.The appointments come as governments, defense organizations, and regulated industries accelerate post-quantum cryptographic transition planning in response to emerging regulatory and national security timelines, including U.S. National Security Memorandum 10, NSA CNSA 2.0 guidance, and NIST post-quantum cryptography transition milestones.¹Allied Defense CouncilCloutier served as Commander of NATO Allied Land Command from August 2020 to August 2022, leading the land forces of 30 Alliance nations. He previously commanded U.S. Army Africa and Southern European Task Force-Africa from 2018 to 2020.²As founding chair of the Allied Defense Council, Cloutier will focus on coalition cryptographic posture, allied defense supply chain readiness, and the coordination challenges facing organizations operating across NATO, European Union, United Kingdom, and United States regulatory environments.“Article 5 commitments depend on interoperable, trustworthy communications across allied nations,” said Cloutier. “Quantum changes the cryptographic foundation that interoperability depends on. This is not a future research question. It is becoming a core operational requirement for Alliance readiness.”The Allied Defense Council operates independently from the company’s Defense Innovation Council, chaired by Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mark E. Weatherington, USAF, former Deputy Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command. The Defense Innovation Council remains focused on U.S. national security strategy, federal cybersecurity policy, and emerging technology transition.Additional Allied Defense Council appointments are expected through Q3 2026.Executive CouncilThompson is the former Managing Partner at IBM Consulting, where she led global strategic engagements and cybersecurity initiatives. She previously held senior leadership roles at IBM, including Vice President and Senior Partner for Security Strategy and Growth, and earlier cybersecurity leadership positions at Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman.³“Most boards I have advised cannot tell you where their cryptography lives, who owns it, or which business processes depend on it,” said Thompson. “That is the starting line for post-quantum readiness. Most organizations are not yet at the starting line.”Taffel served as Chief Marketing Officer at MCI, WorldCom, and UUNET Technologies during the rapid expansion of the commercial internet era.⁴ He has since held executive leadership positions across cybersecurity, biotechnology, and identity authentication sectors.“I have lived through three platform shifts that redefined how trust gets earned,” said Taffel. “Internet. Mobile. Cloud. Post-quantum is the fourth. The deadline this time is not set by marketing. It is set by physics.”Founder Commentary“Defense and allied operators need coalition cryptographic readiness. Regulated enterprises need disciplined inventory and migration execution,” said J. Nathaniel Ader, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Qtonic Quantum Corp. “These appointments deepen our ability to help organizations prepare for the operational realities of the post-quantum transition.”About Qtonic QuantumQtonic Quantum Corp is the quantum risk and vulnerability intelligence company headquartered in Miami. Through QScout , QStrike, QSolve, and Qtonic Quantum Lab , the firm helps enterprises, defense contractors, federal suppliers, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and regulated industries identify, validate, and remediate cryptographic exposure ahead of post-quantum migration and compliance deadlines.Media ContactJessica GoldDirector of CommunicationsQtonic Quantum Corpjessica.gold@qtonicquantum.comQtonic Quantum¹ The White House, National Security Memorandum 10, “Promoting United States Leadership in Quantum Computing While Mitigating Risks to Vulnerable Cryptographic Systems,” May 4, 2022. NIST IR 8547 post-quantum cryptography transition guidance and NSA CNSA 2.0 timelines.² NATO Allied Land Command change of command announcements, August 2020 and August 2022.³ ExecutiveBiz, “Shue-Jane Thompson Promoted to Managing Partner at IBM Consulting,” November 9, 2022.⁴ Alan Taffel professional biography and public executive profiles.

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