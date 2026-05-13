Commissioner James Brown Secures $22,500 in Contributions to Montana Securities Fraud Restitution Fund by Settling Series of Securities Registration Enforcement Actions

May 11, 2026

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE HELENA, Mont. — Montana Commissioner of Securities and Insurance James Brown secured $22,500 in contributions to the state’s securities fraud restitution assistance fund as part of a series of settlement agreements reached this month with parties that failed to properly and thoroughly file required notices of Montana business activities. In addition to securing payments to the Montana restitution fund, the settlement agreements require the settling parties to review internal policies to ensure filings are promptly and properly prepared, as well as to ensure Commissioner Brown’s office has current contact and filer information. Commissioner Brown approved settlement agreements to resolve the filing and registration deficiency enforcement cases. The cases were brought by the office to protect Montana investors and to deter future violations of securities law and regulation. “Montana is lucky to be one of just six states with a restitution fund for victims of securities fraud. My office is committed to making maximum use of the fund and keeping it properly funded amid an increase in fraud cases,” Commissioner Brown said. “The Montana securities restitution fund is a critical tool for helping victims of fraud recover from financial losses that can be devastating for them and their families, giving breathing room for them to start piecing their livelihoods back together.” Commissioner Brown expects to secure additional contributions to the restitution fund in the coming weeks through similar agreements. Montanans can apply for securities restitution assistance if they are a victim of a case prosecuted or administrated by the Auditor’s Office Securities Division, or in which the Securities Division initiated the investigation and referred the matter to another office, typically to the US Attorney’s office. Additionally, a person must have been a Montana resident at the time of victimization. To apply for assistance, download and fill out the application form linked HERE. ###

840 Helena Avenue, Helena, Montana 59601

(main fax) 406.444.3413 I (securities fax) 406.444.5558

(insurance consumer services fax) 406.444.1980 I (legal fax) 406.444.3499

(phone) 800.332.6148 or 406.444.2040 I (email) csi@mt.gov I (web) www.csimt.gov

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