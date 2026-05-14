Italy7Percent.com Launches to Help American Retirees Explore Italy’s 7% Tax Regime

I7P – Italy7Percent.com, an international relocation and real estate guidance platform focused on Italy’s 7% tax regime.

I7P helps American retirees explore Italy’s 7% tax regime, relocation guidance and verified property opportunities in selected Italian destinations.

With I7P, the goal is to provide a more professional entry point for Americans evaluating tax relocation and real estate decisions in Italy.” — Andrea Anedda

CAGLIARI, SARDINIA, ITALY, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Italy7Percent.com , also known as I7P, has officially launched as a new international platform created to help American retirees and qualified international buyers explore Italy’s 7% tax regime, relocation planning and verified real estate opportunities in selected Italian destinations.The platform was founded by Andrea Anedda, Italian real estate advisor and founder of ANEDDA. Real Estate Group , with the objective of giving international clients a clear, professional and structured starting point before making major decisions about moving to Italy, choosing a destination, evaluating tax relocation opportunities and purchasing property.Italy has become an increasingly attractive destination for American retirees seeking lifestyle, climate, cultural heritage, healthcare access and long-term real estate opportunities. At the same time, Italy’s optional 7% tax regime for foreign pensioners has created growing international interest among individuals considering relocation to eligible Italian municipalities.However, for many Americans, the process remains complex.Fiscal eligibility, residency planning, destination selection, property verification, local documentation, notarial procedures and long-term lifestyle considerations are often evaluated separately. I7P was created to connect these elements into one strategic platform.“Many American clients are attracted by the idea of retiring in Italy, but they often receive fragmented information,” said Andrea Anedda, founder of Italy7Percent.com and ANEDDA. Real Estate Group. “With I7P, the goal is to provide a more professional entry point: clear information, selected destinations, verified property opportunities and private guidance before clients take important legal, fiscal or real estate decisions.”The platform focuses on key topics for Americans researching how to retire in Italy, including the Italian 7% tax regime , eligible destinations, lifestyle considerations, real estate selection, relocation guidance and access to verified property opportunities.Unlike a traditional real estate listing portal, I7P is designed as a relocation-oriented information and advisory platform. Its purpose is not simply to display properties, but to help international clients understand whether a specific Italian destination, property and relocation strategy may be aligned with their personal, fiscal and lifestyle objectives.The project also reflects a wider shift in international real estate demand. American and international buyers are increasingly looking for more than individual property listings. They want context, transparency, professional guidance and a structured process that connects lifestyle, taxation, legal procedures and real estate acquisition.Through I7P, Andrea Anedda aims to create a bridge between qualified international demand and selected Italian real estate opportunities. The platform begins with a strong focus on Sardinia and Southern Italy, with future expansion toward other eligible Italian regions through selected professional collaborations.I7P does not provide tax or legal advice and does not replace qualified legal, fiscal or notarial professionals. Instead, the platform is designed to help clients become better informed, identify the right questions and connect with the appropriate professionals before moving forward.“Buying property in Italy as part of a relocation plan is not only a real estate decision,” Anedda added. “It is a strategic decision involving lifestyle, taxation, family planning, legal timing and long-term objectives. I7P was created to make that first step clearer and more structured for international clients.”Italy7Percent.com is now live and available for American retirees, international buyers and selected professional partners interested in Italy’s 7% tax regime, relocation guidance and verified real estate opportunities.About I7PI7P – Italy7Percent.com is an international relocation and real estate information platform focused on Italy’s 7% tax regime, retirement relocation and verified property opportunities for American retirees and qualified international buyers.About Andrea AneddaAndrea Anedda is an Italian real estate advisor and founder of ANEDDA. Real Estate Group, based in Sardinia, Italy. His work focuses on international real estate transactions, foreign buyers, property marketing, relocation-oriented real estate advisory and strategic guidance for clients purchasing or selling Italian property.

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