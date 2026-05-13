Chairman Comer Taps Rep. Gill to Lead New Task Force on Exposing Institutions Seeking to Undermine American Government & Society

Kick off Task Force with letter investigating fraud in Ohio’s Medicaid program

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced Representative Brandon Gill (R-Texas) will chair the newly created Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses. The Task Force will focus on defending constitutional rights in the face of institutions that work to abuse and undermine historic pillars of American government and society, including illegal DEI policies, the abuse of immigration and social welfare programs, and efforts by foreign actors and dark money groups to suppress Americans’ free speech.

“Representative Brandon Gill is a star on the Oversight Committee and has exposed the insanity of the Radical Left who seeks to undermine fundamental American values protected under our Constitution. I am happy to announce Representative Gill as the new chairman of our Task Force to support the preservation of constitutional rights enjoyed by the American People. Under his leadership, we will continue to expose radical ideologies being pushed on Americans and fight to safeguard our freedom that we’ve enjoyed as a nation for 250 years,” said Chairman Comer.

“Americans deserve truth, transparency, and justice,” said Task Force Chairman Gill. “They are sick of being defrauded by government institutions and programs that should have been putting them first, not robbing their tax dollars. It is my great honor to chair the Oversight Committee’s new Task Force on Defending Constitutional Rights and Exposing Institutional Abuses. It is a great privilege and responsibility to carry on this extension of the work Chairman Comer and the committee is doing to fight for integrity and freedom for all.”Today, Chairman Comer and Task Force Chairman Gill sent a letter to Ohio Department of Medicaid Director Scott Partika requesting documents and information to kick off the Task Force’s oversight by investigating the massive Ohio Medicaid fraud recently exposed by the Daily Wire. Recent reporting indicates that there is significant fraud in Ohio’s Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Medicaid waiver program, including providers improperly billing Medicaid or billing for services that were clearly never provided with little to no consequence. Read the letter here.

About the Task Force: The Task Force is authorized for six months pursuant to Committee Rules and will hold hearings. In addition to Task Force Chairman Gill, Republican members of the Task Force are Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Michael Cloud (R-Texas), Byron Donalds (R-Fla.), and Brian Jack (R-Ga.).

The Task Force will examine the role of institutions in (1) perpetuation of illegal race-based or national origin discrimination in employment matters and academic institutions that seek to hide embedded and illegal “DEI” policies from the American public; (2) the abuse of immigration and social welfare programs and policies to perpetuate chaos, suppress wages and employment opportunities for Americans, defraud the taxpayer, and extend de-facto amnesty to aliens; (3) efforts to censor and suppress Americans’ speech, especially lawful political speech, often at the behest of foreign actors and dark money interests, and other such matters at the discretion of the Chairman.