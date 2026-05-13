Burchett Announces Roundtable on Saving Taxpayers Money with Military Contracts

WASHINGTON—Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency Chairman Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) today announced a roundtable titled “Getting Taxpayers a Better Bang for their Buck from Military Contracts.” During the roundtable, members will assess the scope of the U.S. Department of War’s (DOW) spending on acquisition of weapons systems and identify the factors that make it susceptible to waste, fraud, and abuse. The roundtable will also attempt to uncover specific steps that can be taken to streamline the DOW acquisitions process in a manner that increases both time to delivery of state-of-the-art weapons systems and return on investment of taxpayer dollars.

“The DOW receives more discretionary funding than any other federal agency, yet it still cannot pass a full federal audit,” said Subcommittee Chairman Burchett. “At the same time, we continue to see delays and ineffectiveness in getting the tools and equipment our warfighters need due to a flawed acquisitions process. Congress and the Oversight Committee have a responsibility to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent effectively. This roundtable is an opportunity to examine where those resources are falling short and how we can improve the process of equipping our soldiers and sailors.”

WHAT: “Getting Taxpayers a Better Bang for their Buck from Military Contracts”

DATE: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

TIME: 10:00 a.m. ET

LOCATION: 2154 Rayburn House Office Building

PARTICIPANTS:

Shelby S. Oakley, Director, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions, U.S. Government Accountability Office

Bill Greenwalt, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute

Sean Kennedy, Director of Policy and Research, Citizens Against Government Waste

WATCH: This roundtable will be livestreamed here.