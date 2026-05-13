CRDAMC Brings Together Service Members for Grueling Norwegian Foot March Challenge

Determination, endurance, and teamwork were on full display as 138 Soldiers earned the prestigious Norwegian Foot March Badge at a ceremony held May 8 at the Fort Hood Phantom Forge Center.

Hosted by Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, the Norwegian Foot March is more than a test of physical stamina—it’s a proving ground for the mental resilience and discipline that underpin Army readiness. On April 3, 192 Soldiers from across Fort Hood stepped up to the challenge. Seventy-two percent completed the event, demonstrating the determination and preparation required to meet demanding standards.

The Norwegian Foot March, also known as Marsjmerket or Tremila, has a storied history dating back to 1915, when it was established to test the readiness of Norwegian Soldiers. Today, it remains one of the most grueling military endurance events, requiring participants to complete a 30-kilometer (18.6-mile) course while carrying a minimum 11-kilogram (24-25 pound) rucksack, not including water or supplies. The march must be completed in under 4.5 hours, with slight variations in the time limit based on age and gender. Participants are required to wear an approved military uniform and boots, simulating the load and conditions faced by Soldiers in the field. Successfully finishing the march earns Soldiers a recognized foreign skill badge, symbolizing both physical and mental endurance.

“Today we recognize an exceptional display of grit and unwavering commitment,” said Col. Mark Jacques, CRDAMC commander. “Events like this reinforce the readiness of our force and highlight the outstanding Soldiers who make our Army strong.”

Maj. Gen. Andy Cox, deputy commanding general of III Armored Corps, congratulated participants for setting the standard. “The numbers speak for themselves,” Cox said. “To those who earned the badge: wear it with pride. You have proven your mettle. To everyone who crossed the start line: your willingness to test yourselves sets the standard for others to follow.”

Among the honorees was 1st Sgt. Francisco Olivo, Fort Hood Veterinary Readiness Activity, who received the only gold badge for five successful completions. “It makes me feel accomplished because of how mentally demanding it is,” Olivo said. He encourages Soldiers to start training early and build up their stamina gradually.

Maj. Brian Sutherland, commander of the 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, finished first in his age group with a time of 3 hours and 8 minutes, pushing himself to new limits.

1st Lt. Caden Stergius posted the best overall time for female participants at 3 hours and 47 minutes.

Throughout the ceremony, leaders emphasized the march’s role in strengthening readiness, building camaraderie, and reinforcing the resilience required of Soldiers across the force. “Stepping up to conquer challenges like these is exactly what builds strong, ready teams our Nation and Allies expect from us,” said CRDAMC Command Sgt. Maj. James Brown. “None of us reach the finish line by ourselves; we accomplished this as a team.”

As badge recipients return to their units, they carry with them not just a symbol of achievement, but the toughness and commitment to excellence that drive Army medical and operational readiness forward.