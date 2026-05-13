Tri-Command Commander Discusses Alliance Cooperation and Regional Security at East-West Center

General Xavier T. Brunson, Commander of United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea, joined a roundtable discussion at the East-West Center in Honolulu on May 12 to discuss the Korean Peninsula’s role in regional security, alliance cooperation and the evolving security environment in the Indo-Pacific.

The discussion, moderated by Korea expert Jean Lee, brought together diplomats, scholars, military leaders and regional policy practitioners. Founded in 1960, the East-West Center serves as a leading forum for dialogue on Indo-Pacific security, economic resilience and regional cooperation.

Throughout the discussion, Brunson emphasized the importance of partnerships, readiness and sustained coordination among allies and partners in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

“Our friends, partners and allies in the region have great potential to help supercharge the industrial base,” Brunson said, citing Republic of Korea shipbuilding and maintenance capacity as a clear example. He noted that leveraging partner industrial strength helps reduce the tyranny of distance that has long shaped Pacific logistics.

Brunson also reflected on the enduring multinational character of United Nations Command as it marks its 75th anniversary this year. He noted the continued importance of maintaining strong relationships with UNC member states and preserving the Armistice framework that has helped maintain stability on the Korean Peninsula for decades.

The discussion also touched on the Republic of Korea’s growing role in regional cooperation, including contributions to multinational exercises and broader security partnerships.

“Korea has the ability to be an organizing nation for a free and open Indo-Pacific,” Brunson said.

United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and U.S. Forces Korea work together to deter aggression, defend the Republic of Korea and maintain peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and across the Indo-Pacific region.