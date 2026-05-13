Madigan Army Medical Center has been recognized as one of only 15 MTFs to receive an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

JOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center has been recognized as one of only 15 military hospitals to receive an “A” rating in the Spring 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to patient safety and high-quality healthcare.

The recognition was awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization focused on improving healthcare quality and safety. Leapfrog evaluates hospitals nationwide using evidence-based measures related to patient safety, including medical errors, injuries, accidents, and healthcare-associated infections.

The organization’s grading methodology incorporates up to 22 national patient safety performance measures designed to provide patients and communities with transparent information about hospital safety standards. “Delivering quality medicine on the battlefield starts with delivering quality medicine at our medical readiness generation platforms”, said Madigan’s director, Col. Jimmy Watts, regarding Madigan’s recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade score and medical readiness support capabilities.

“Our teamJOINT BASE LEWIS-McCHORD, Wash. — Madigan Army Medical Center has been recognized as one of only 15 military hospitals to receive an “A” rating in the Spring 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, reinforcing the organization’s commitment to patient safety and high-quality healthcare.

The recognition was awarded by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national organization focused on improving healthcare quality and safety. Leapfrog evaluates hospitals nationwide using evidence-based measures related to patient safety, including medical errors, injuries, accidents, and healthcare-associated infections.

The organization’s grading methodology incorporates up to 22 national patient safety performance measures designed to provide patients and communities with transparent information about hospital safety standards. “Delivering quality medicine on the battlefield starts with delivering quality medicine at our medical readiness generation platforms”, said Madigan’s director, Col. Jimmy Watts, regarding Madigan’s recent Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade score and medical readiness support capabilities.

“Our team at Madigan has a passion for providing a quality healthcare experience to those who have served and continue to serve; it’s in our DNA!” Watts added. Service to those who serve or have served is not only a duty that requires skill, but it most importantly requires compassion. "Care with Compassion” has been the enduring motto of Madigan Army Medical Center for decades. On July 17, 1970, Madigan General Hospital received an official distinctive unit insignia, especially designed for the hospital by the Army Institute of Heraldry. It is inscribed on Madigan’s unit insignia to symbolize dedicated patient care.

The achievement of an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade places Madigan among a select group of Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) recognized for excellence in patient safety and quality outcomes. Hospital leadership noted that the recognition reflects the collective efforts of physicians, nurses, technicians, administrators, and support personnel dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence throughout the Military Health System.

Madigan continues to prioritize initiatives that strengthen patient safety, improve healthcare delivery, and support medical readiness for the force and the broader military community.

For more information about the Spring 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and to view the full list of recognized MTFs, please visit: https://dha.mil/News/2026/05/06/15/46/15-military-hospitals-receive-Leapfrogs-highest-Hospital-Safety-Grade at Madigan has a passion for providing a quality healthcare experience to those who have served and continue to serve, it’s in our DNA!” Watts added. Service to those who serve or have served is not only a duty that requires skill, but it most importantly requires compassion. "Care with Compassion” has been the enduring motto of Madigan Army Medical Center for decades. On July 17, 1970, Madigan General Hospital received an official distinctive unit insignia, especially designed for the hospital by the Army Institute of Heraldry. It is inscribed on Madigan’s unit insignia to symbolize dedicated patient care.

The achievement of an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade places Madigan among a select group of Military Treatment Facilities (MTFs) recognized for excellence in patient safety and quality outcomes. Hospital leadership noted that the recognition reflects the collective efforts of physicians, nurses, technicians, administrators, and support personnel dedicated to advancing healthcare excellence throughout the Military Health System.

Madigan continues to prioritize initiatives that strengthen patient safety, improve healthcare delivery, and support medical readiness for the force and the broader military community.

For more information about the Spring 2026 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades and to view the full list of recognized MTFs, please visit: [https://dha.mil/News/2026/05/06/15/46/15-military-hospitals-receive-Leapfrogs-highest-Hospital-Safety-Grade](https://dha.mil/News/2026/05/06/15/46/15-military-hospitals-receihttps://dha.mil/News/2026/05/06/15/46/15-military-hospitals-receive-Leapfrogs-highest-Hospital-Safety-Gradeve-Leapfrogs-highest-Hospital-Safety-Grade)