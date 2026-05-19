Buyer Uncertainty Hits 5-Year High in Lifestyle Community Market, New PCR Report Finds

PCR's 2026 Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities Report PCR connects homebuyers with amenity-rich lifestyle communities

Despite strong demand, longer timelines and rising indecision signal a more deliberate, research-driven homebuyer

Buyers are still motivated, but they’re being more intentional about when and where they move. They want to feel confident they’re making the right decision for their lifestyle and long-term plans.” — Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations, PCR

VERO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A growing share of homebuyers exploring lifestyle communities are taking a more cautious approach to purchasing, according to new data from Private Communities Registry (PCR).The 2026 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities reveals that nearly 38% of respondents are unsure whether they plan to buy or rent—the highest level of uncertainty recorded in the past five years.This marks a notable shift from earlier survey results, where indecision hovered closer to the low-30% range in recent years and dipped below 30% at its lowest point—highlighting a steady rise in hesitation as buyers navigate today’s market.“Over the last several years, we’ve seen a clear evolution in buyer behavior,” said Ben Keal, Director of Sales and Operations at PCR. “Today’s buyers are still highly interested in lifestyle communities—but they’re taking more time, doing more research, and making more deliberate decisions before committing.”Key Findings: Buyers Are Slowing Down—But Not Dropping OutWhile demand remains strong with 55% of respondents still planning to purchase, the path to purchase is becoming longer and more complex.The report shows a continued shift toward extended buying timelines:• A growing majority of buyers now expect to purchase within 1–2+ years• Only 13% plan to buy within the next six months, remaining well below levels seen in earlier years of the survey• Short-term urgency has declined compared to the post-pandemic surge, when a greater share of buyers were planning near-term movesThis trend reinforces a broader pattern that has emerged since 2022, as buyers transition from fast-moving decisions to a more measured, long-term approach.A More Intentional Buyer EmergesPCR’s data suggests that today’s lifestyle community buyer is not retreating—but recalibrating.“This isn’t a drop in demand—it’s a shift in mindset,” Keal said. “Buyers are still motivated, but they’re being more intentional about when and where they move. They want to feel confident they’re making the right decision for their lifestyle and long-term plans.”This evolution is particularly significant for builders, developers, and marketers targeting 55+ and active adult homebuyers, a segment that continues to show strong financial positioning and clear lifestyle preferences.However, with more buyers taking a “wait-and-see” approach, the traditional sales funnel is expanding.Implications for the IndustryThe rise in buyer uncertainty and longer timelines signals a need for adaptation across the industry.• Lead nurturing is more critical than ever, as buyers spend more time researching before making decisions• Content and digital presence play a larger role, supporting buyers through extended consideration phases• Patience and persistence are key, as conversion cycles lengthen“Communities that succeed in this environment will be the ones that stay engaged with buyers over time,” Keal added. “It’s about building trust, providing valuable information, and being present throughout a longer decision-making journey.”Demand Remains but the Timeline Has ChangedDespite rising uncertainty, the report makes one thing clear: interest in lifestyle communities remains resilient. Buyers continue to prioritize:• Low-maintenance living• Wellness-focused amenities• Social connection and communityWhat’s changing is not whether they will buy—but when and how they make that decision.“This is a more thoughtful buyer than we’ve seen in years,” said Keal. “And for the industry, that creates both a challenge and an opportunity.”The findings are part of PCR’s broader 2026 Survey of Homebuyers and Renters Researching Lifestyle Communities, based on responses from nearly 1,000 active users of PrivateCommunities.com For full details and additional insights, download the complete report here About Private Communities Registry, LLC (PCR)Founded in 1996, Private Communities Registry (PCR) is the trusted online resource for real estate shoppers interested in amenity-rich, master-planned lifestyle communities. Each year, hundreds of thousands of users visit PrivateCommunities.com to explore gated, golf, active adult, and 55+ communities across the United States. PCR connects motivated buyers with leading developers, builders, and real estate companies—delivering high-quality leads and targeted marketing solutions. Learn more at mediakit.privatecommunities.com

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