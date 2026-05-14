CannaTech Innovation Awards 2026 Opens Submissions Ahead of MJBizCon

Cannabis & Tech Today has opened submissions for the Innovation Awards 2026, recognizing the companies, products, and people shaping the future of cannabis.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cannabis & Tech Today has officially opened submissions for the CannaTech Innovation Awards 2026 , recognizing the companies, products, and people shaping the future of cannabis through technology, science, design, and operational excellence.Now entering its latest edition, the awards program highlights innovators across cultivation, retail, extraction, automation, software, packaging, compliance, and emerging technologies driving the cannabis industry forward.From AI-powered cultivation tools and advanced extraction systems to retail infrastructure and category-defining consumer products, the CannaTech Innovation Awards spotlight practical innovation with measurable industry impact.“Cannabis continues evolving into one of the most technologically sophisticated industries in the world,” said Aron Vaughan, Managing Editor of Cannabis & Tech Today. “These awards are about recognizing the builders creating real solutions, improving operations, and helping define the next era of the industry.”Award categories include:• Cultivation & Sustainability• Vape & Smoke Tech• Lab & Extraction• Weighing & Processing• Retail & Dispensary Innovation• Packaging & Compliance• Software & Data Solutions• Automation & Robotics• General Cannabis TechSubmissions are open to cannabis businesses, ancillary companies, startups, executives, brands, and technology providers serving the cannabis sector.Key dates for the 2026 awards include:• Judges Announced: June 1, 2026• Early Entry Deadline: August 1, 2026• Final Submission Deadline: October 1, 2026• Public Voting Begins: October 8, 2026• Voting Ends: November 24, 2026Winners will be announced live during MJBizCon 2026 in Las Vegas.The awards utilize a transparent combined voting structure, with winners determined through two-thirds public voting and one-third judges panel evaluation. The judges panel will consist of operators, executives, investors, media leaders, and subject-matter experts from across cannabis and technology sectors.Companies submitting before the August 1 Early Entry Deadline will also receive featured promotional placement during voting season.Each winner receives an official CannaTech Innovation Awards trophy, digital winner badges for marketing and PR use, and industry recognition across Cannabis & Tech Today’s media channels.Entry fee is $499 per category.To review categories and submit an entry, visit:Cannabis & Tech Today is a national publication covering the intersection of cannabis, science, policy, innovation, and emerging technology. Through print, digital media, podcasts, and live event coverage, the publication highlights the people and companies shaping the future of the cannabis industry.

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