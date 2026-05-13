NATO Parliamentary Assembly Concludes Milestone 30th Anniversary Seminar in Rome

The Mediterranean and Middle East Special Group (GSM) of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) concluded its 30th Anniversary Seminar in Rome. Held from 11‑13 May 2026, the event was hosted by the Italian Parliament and organised jointly with the NATO PA Sub-Committee on NATO Partnerships (PCNP).

The high-level forum brought together parliamentarians from NATO and partner countries from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), as well as government officials, and leading international experts to evaluate the shifting strategic landscape in the broader MENA region.

Chaired by PCNP Chair and head of the Italian delegation to the NATO PA Lorenzo Cesa (Italy) and GSM Chair Giangiacomo Calovini (Italy), the seminar focused on NATO’s 360-degree approach to Euro-Atlantic security, emphasising that the stability of the southern flank is inextricably linked to the security of the Alliance as a whole.

Security and interests of the Alliance both in the east and in the south are directly impacted by Russia’s war against Ukraine, Iran’s regional brinkmanship and destabilising tactics, and China’s assertive posturing.

Mr. Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary General’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, emphasised that the southern flank is vital to collective defence. In a dialogue with the EU Special Representative for the Gulf, Mr. Luigi di Maio, Mr. Colomina also reiterated the importance of investing in practical cooperation to address shared challenges, from countering terrorism to enhancing maritime security. Stressing Italy’s steadfast commitment to the transatlantic alliance, Lorenzo Fontana, President of the Chamber of Deputies, Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defence, and other leading representatives of Italy called for the southern flank to be elevated on the Allied political agenda. Italy’s 2024 Mattei Plan embodies a shift from viewing the Mediterranean as a site of conflict to one of cooperation, prioritising an equitable development partnership with Africa.

Maritime security was a primary focus of the seminar, as experts discussed growing threats to energy routes and strategic maritime corridors. Participants visited the Italian Navy Headquarters and Civitavecchia Naval Base to learn about Italy’s regional role. Discussions emphasised the need to protect ports, cables, and infrastructure from conventional and hybrid attacks – a topic central to a report on maritime security currently being prepared for the GSM by French lawmaker Rachid Temal.

In his closing remarks, NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello (Portugal) underscored the vital role of parliamentary diplomacy in navigating a period of significant transformation. By fostering direct communication with legislators in the southern neighbourhood, the NATO PA continues to bridge the gap between regional concerns and Euro-Atlantic security strategies.

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Photos © Chamber of deputies, Italy

Press queries: [email protected]

Photos © Chamber of deputies, Italy