Ballers Seaport Announces Grand Opening Weekend Celebration Featuring Fitness Classes, Challenges, Cold Plunges & More

Ballers Seaport Announces Grand Opening Weekend Celebration

Boston’s newest racquet sports and social destination celebrates its official opening with a full weekend of programming on May 16-17

This grand opening weekend is really about celebrating the incredible energy around racquet sports right now, and the community that’s already forming around Ballers.” — David Gutstadt/Ballers Founder & CEO

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ballers Seaport is officially celebrating its grand opening weekend with two days of programming, activations, fitness experiences, tournaments, food, drinks, and community events on Saturday, May 16, and Sunday, May 17, in the heart of the Seaport.

The celebration marks a major milestone for the fast-growing racquet sport and hospitality destination. Throughout the weekend, guests can experience Ballers’ signature mix of padel, pickleball, wellness, social programming and entertainment across the club’s expansive outdoor courts and event spaces.

“We built Ballers to be more than just a place to play. It’s a social destination designed to bring people together,” said David Gutstadt, Founder of Ballers. “This grand opening weekend is really about celebrating the incredible energy around racquet sports right now, and the community that’s already forming around Ballers.”

The weekend will feature brand activations from Peroni, JOOLA, Sweathouz, Stretch Zone and wellness partners providing cold plunges and recovery experiences, along with live DJs, fitness classes, clinics and competitions throughout both days.

One of the headline events of the weekend will be “Beat The Founders,” where guests can challenge Ballers’ founders David Gutstadt and Amanda Potter to a pickleball match. Both players of any doubles team who defeat David & Amanda will win one month of free membership at Ballers.

Additional programming includes padel clinics led by Moustafa “Moose” Bayoumy, Ballers Head Padel Pro and top-ranked padel player in the U.S., Yoga Sculpt with fitness guru Shannen Moen, Mat Pilates with Anya, Padel Mexicano, a Ladies Padel Clinic, and a Sunday Pickleball Tournament sponsored by JOOLA, with Agassi Pro V paddles raffled off throughout the weekend.

Guests can also experience activations from Hybré Performance, founded by sisters and athletes Shai and Leah Douty of @twotonedtraining, featuring their popular “Slick Back Bar” and Hybré Slick Stick product line.

DJ Matt will provide music throughout Sunday’s programming, helping transform Ballers into a full-day social experience combining sport, wellness, hospitality and entertainment.

Grand Opening Weekend Schedule

Saturday, May 16

Activations and vendor experiences: 10AM–7PM

Mat Pilates with Anya: 12PM

Beat The Padel Pro: 1PM

Padel Clinic with Moose: 4PM

Sunday, May 17

Activations and vendor experiences: 10AM–7PM

Padel Mexicano: 8AM

Yoga Sculpt with Shannen Moen: 10AM

Ladies Padel Clinic with Moose: 12PM

Pickleball Tournament: 1PM

Beat The Founders: 4–6PM

As always, courts will be available for bookings outside of the scheduled programming.

Ballers features the only padel courts in Seaport, alongside five outdoor pickleball courts, wellness programming, food and beverage offerings (now featuring beer & wine), social events and private event space designed to create a first-of-its-kind racquet sports experience in Boston.

For more information and programming updates, visit Ballers Seaport online or follow Ballers on Instagram.

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About Ballers

Ballers is a first-of-its-kind hospitality-driven social sports venue created by Good City Studio–the team behind Philadelphia's Fitler Club–and Vero Capital. With its flagship location in Philadelphia, second location in Boston and future venues coming soon to LA and Chicago, Ballers blends elevated design, in-demand sports facilities, dedicated recovery spaces and unique dining concepts to create dynamic social hubs for sports enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels–no membership required. Backed by an impressive roster of celebrity investors and pro athletes–including tennis icons Andre Agassi, Kim Clijsters and Sloane Stephens; the World No. 3 singles pickleball player, Connor Garnett; global soccer star and entrepreneur, Maarten Paes; current and former NFL, NBA and MLB athletes; and Philadelphia 76ers owner David Blitzer – Ballers is reshaping the social sports landscape. For more information, visit ballers-us.com and follow @ballers.social.sports.

Ballers Seaport Club Hours + Address:

Monday - Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday - Sunday: 8am - 10pm

25 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston MA 02210

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