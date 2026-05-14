Speedway Chamber Announces Centennial Street Supper on 15th to Celebrate 100 Years

Speedway Chamber of Commerce Logo Centennial Street Supper on 15th Event

Community event will unite neighbors, business leaders and local advocates for an evening of dining, music and celebration to honor town’s 100-year milestone.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Speedway Area Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the town’s 100th anniversary by hosting the Centennial Street Supper on 15th on Saturday, July 11, 2026 from 6-9 P.M. This once-in-a-century celebration welcomes residents, business leaders and community advocates in marking this historic milestone.“Speedway’s 100th anniversary is a testament to our local identity, community growth and racing heritage,” says Rhonda Schwartz, Executive Director of the Speedway Area Chamber of Commerce. “We’re excited to honor both the progress and enduring legacy that define this remarkable community.”With a Roaring ’20s theme, the Centennial Street Supper on 15th promises a vibrant, joyful and memorable evening filled with:• Live jazz music by Convergence • Photo booths• Speakeasy-style mocktail experience• Kids’ games and activities• Street performers• Roaring ‘20s costume contestOrganizers say the evening is meant to reflect the spirit of Speedway by creating a welcoming space where residents, local businesses and community supporters can connect over a shared meal and history.“This event is a celebration of everything that makes Speedway special. We wanted to create a space where everyone feels welcome to connect and celebrate 100 incredible years,” says Lori Long, founder of Links Creative Alliance, and part of the planning committee for the Centennial Street Supper on 15th.Tickets & ParkingTickets are priced at $25 per seat or $200 per table of eight. Each ticket includes dinner, with a menu featuring pulled pork with fixings, seasonal sides and bottled water. Guests may also bring their own beer or wine, as well as store-bought or restaurant-prepared food items. Buy your tickets at speedwaychamber.com/supper Guests who live nearby are encouraged to walk, bike or use golf carts. Shuttle service will be available upon request for guests with mobility needs.The Speedway Chamber of Commerce brings local businesses, industries and professionals together to help grow the Speedway community. We support local businesses with programs, projects and marketing efforts that spotlight what makes Speedway special, including its major attractions. Our goal is to help businesses succeed and make Speedway a great place to live, work and visit. Visit speedwaychamber.com to see upcoming events, perks of membership, and more.

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