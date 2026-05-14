Silverman Law Office expands to Billings, Montana

The Billings location of Silverman Law Office is located at 2800 Central Ave., Unit A, Billings, MT 59102. Billings attorney Morgan E. Tuss practices in estate planning, probate and trust administration, business and corporate law, real estate, landlord-tenant law and tax advising. Billings attorney Ben D’Alton focuses on taxation, estate and succession planning, trust and probate administration, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions. Since its founding in 2012, Silverman Law Office has served more than 8,000 clients with services that include tax law, business law, real estate, probate, estate planning and litigation.

Silverman Law Office expands statewide reach with new Billings office, now serving Montana clients from five locations across the state.

Our clients in the Billings area have trusted us for years, and opening an office here is a natural next step.” — Joel Silverman, CEO

BILLINGS, MT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Silverman Law Office now operates five offices across Montana following the opening of its new location in Billings.With additional offices in Helena, Bozeman, Butte, and Big Timber, the firm already represents many clients in Billings and the surrounding area. The new office is intended to strengthen those relationships and improve access to transactional and litigation services for individuals, families and businesses, particularly those in underserved communities across eastern Montana.“Our clients in the Billings area have trusted us for years, and opening an office here is a natural next step,” said CEO Joel Silverman. “This expansion reflects our continued commitment to being accessible statewide while providing thoughtful, high-quality legal guidance backed by the full strength of our team.”The Billings office is staffed by attorneys Morgan E. Tuss and Ben M. D’Alton, both Billings natives with strong ties to the community. Billings-area clients also have access to the firm’s full team of 11 attorneys across Montana.Tuss practices in estate planning, probate and trust administration, business and corporate law, real estate, landlord-tenant law and tax advising. A fifth-generation Montanan, she was born and raised in Billings and has remained actively involved in the community, including service on several local boards and professional organizations. Tuss earned her law degree from the University of North Dakota School of Law, graduating near the top of her class, and completed a dual LL.M. in tax law and estate planning.D’Alton focuses on taxation, estate and succession planning, trust and probate administration, mergers and acquisitions, and real estate transactions. He earned both his Juris Doctor and LL.M. in taxation from the University of San Diego School of Law. After beginning his legal career in California, D’Alton returned to his home state in 2023 and now serves clients in the community where he was raised.Silverman Law Office opened in Helena in 2012 and expanded to Bozeman in 2016. In the past two years, the firm has expanded into a larger Bozeman office, acquired an existing law firm in Big Timber, and opened new offices in Butte and Billings.Silverman Law Office focuses on tax law, real estate, estate planning, business, contract law, probate, litigation and related services.The Billings office is located at 2800 Central Ave., Unit A, Billings, MT 59102. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit mttaxlaw.com or call 406-831-9108.

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