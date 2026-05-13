They’re Not Bicycles Anymore: Pennsylvania Injury Attorneys Urge Parents to Understand the Dangers of High-Speed E-Bikes

Electric Bike GLS Injury Law Team GLS Injury Law

GLS Injury Law warns products marketed to children as "e-bikes" may operate more like motorcycles, as serious injuries involving kids continue rising nationwide

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- During Bicycle Safety Awareness Month and Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, attorneys at GLS Injury Law are urging parents to educate themselves on the growing dangers associated with high-speed electric bikes that are increasingly being marketed to children and teenagers online. The message from the firm is simple: “They’re not bicycles anymore.”Some electric bikes sold online today are capable of reaching speeds of 20, 30, 40 mph or more, with weights and impact forces far beyond what most parents associate with a standard bicycle. In some cases, these machines function more like motorcycles or dirt bikes than traditional e-bikes.According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), injuries involving micromobility devices, including electric bicycles and scooters, have increased significantly nationwide in recent years, with children ages 14 and younger accounting for approximately 36% of those injuries. Hospitals across the country are also reporting dramatic increases in pediatric emergency visits involving electric bikes and scooters.At GLS Injury Law, attorneys are seeing the consequences firsthand. “We’re getting calls involving devastating injuries involving children - head trauma, broken bones, permanent injuries, and in some cases fatalities,” said Christopher P. Larsen, partner and attorney at GLS Injury Law. “The problem is many parents believe they purchased an e-bike , when in reality, some of these machines function much closer to motorcycles or dirt bikes.”𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗔𝗹𝗹 “𝗘-𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀” 𝗔𝗿𝗲 𝗔𝗰𝘁𝘂𝗮𝗹𝗹𝘆 𝗘-𝗕𝗶𝗸𝗲𝘀One of the biggest misconceptions among parents is that all electric bikes fall under the same legal and safety classifications, while some products marketed online as “e-bikes” may legally and mechanically function more like electric motorcycles or dirt bikes than traditional bicycles.Under federal consumer product guidelines, a low-speed electric bicycle generally must:• Have operable pedals• Use a motor of 750 watts or less• Have a maximum motor-powered speed of 20 mphIndustry standards commonly divide electric bicycles into three classes:• Class 1: Pedal-assist only, with motor assistance up to 20 mph• Class 2: Throttle-equipped, with a maximum speed of 20 mph• Class 3: Pedal-assist only, with assistance up to 28 mph“These are the types of electric bicycles most people picture when they hear the term ‘e-bike,’” Larsen explained. “But many parents don’t realize some of the products being sold online fall outside traditional e-bike classifications altogether.”“We’re seeing children operating heavy, high-speed machines capable of motorcycle-level impacts, often while wearing protective gear designed for ordinary bicycles,” Larsen added. “At 30 or 40 miles per hour, many of these crashes resemble motorcycle accidents far more than bicycle accidents.”𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗻𝘀𝘆𝗹𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗮 𝗟𝗮𝘄𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗿𝗻𝘀Under Pennsylvania law, electric bicycles generally must meet certain requirements related to pedals, power output, and speed limitations to legally qualify as e-bikes.Attorneys at GLS Injury Law warn that once certain bikes exceed legal classifications through speed, power, or aftermarket modifications, they may fall outside the legal definition of an electric bicycle altogether.Safety experts nationwide have increasingly warned that injuries involving high-speed electric bikes are often more severe than traditional bicycle crashes due to:• Higher operating speeds• Increased bike weight• Longer stopping distances• Reduced rider reaction time• Greater impact forces during collisions“Once certain bikes exceed legal speed or power thresholds, they may no longer legally qualify as bicycles under Pennsylvania law,” Larsen explained. “That creates enormous safety concerns when children are operating them on roads, sidewalks, or through traffic.”𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝘆 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗹 𝗟𝗶𝗮𝗯𝗶𝗹𝗶𝘁𝘆Attorneys at GLS Injury Law also warn that many parents may not realize they can potentially face legal and financial liability when minors operate high-powered electric bikes irresponsibly or unlawfully.Some electric bikes marketed online require riders to be at least 16 years old under certain classifications or state regulations, particularly when speed capabilities move beyond traditional e-bike definitions.“When a child is operating a machine capable of motorcycle-level speeds, the legal consequences after a serious crash can become extremely significant,” Larsen said. “Parents often don’t realize these products may carry different rules, restrictions, and liability concerns than a standard bicycle.”𝗧𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝘆 𝗛𝗮𝘀 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗱 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀Attorneys at GLS Injury Law stress that the purpose of the warning is not to discourage responsible e-bike use, but to increase awareness before more children are seriously injured.The firm is encouraging parents to:• Research Pennsylvania e-bike laws before purchasing• Verify actual speed capabilities• Avoid aftermarket speed modifications• Supervise younger riders• Require enhanced protective equipment• Understand where e-bikes may legally operateWhile Pennsylvania does not yet maintain comprehensive statewide reporting, specifically isolating e-bike crashes involving minors, hospitals, law enforcement agencies, and injury attorneys say the number of serious incidents involving children continues to rise.“We believe most parents simply don’t realize what these bikes are capable of,” Larsen said. “Technology has changed faster than awareness has, and unfortunately, children are paying the price.”𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗚𝗟𝗦 𝗜𝗻𝗷𝘂𝗿𝘆 𝗟𝗮𝘄GLS Injury Law is a Pennsylvania personal injury and workers’ compensation law firm representing injured victims and families throughout Central Pennsylvania. With offices serving Lancaster, York, West Chester, and surrounding communities, the firm handles cases involving motor vehicle accidents, motorcycle crashes, trucking collisions, workplace injuries, premises liability, motorcycle and bicycle accidents, wrongful death, and other serious injury matters. The firm has recovered millions for injured Pennsylvanians and remains committed to promoting public safety and protecting local communities. For more information on the firm, please visit https://www.glsinjurylaw.com ##############

Meet GLS Injury Law | Don’t Settle For Less…Call GLS!™

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.