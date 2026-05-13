Plaza Hotel & Casino to light up Las Vegas with Welcome to the Weekend fireworks, every Friday night, June 5 to Sept. 4

The Plaza Hotel & Casino's Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks

Our Friday fireworks have become an iconic part of summer in Las Vegas. So, we are excited to bring them back, for the third year, as a free and memorable experience for visitors and residents alike.” — Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand, for the third year in a row, the Plaza Hotel & Casino will again launch its spectacular Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks Shows every Friday night this summer, June 5 to Sept. 4 at 9:10 p.m.

Inspired by the fireworks shows at Disneyland, the Plaza’s free Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks Shows have become the spark that starts the weekend in downtown Las Vegas for the last two years.

This year, the Plaza will celebrate the fireworks with a rooftop pool party starting at 7 p.m. The party will feature the best views of the fireworks as well as bites from the Plaza’s food truck and frosty cocktails from the pool’s full-service bar.

“Each year, the crowds only grow bigger for our free Welcome to the Weekend Summer Friday Fireworks Shows,” said Jonathan Jossel, CEO of the Plaza Hotel & Casino. “Our Friday fireworks have become an iconic part of summertime in Las Vegas that people look forward to. So, we are excited to bring the summer fireworks shows back again, for the third year, as a free and memorable experience for the whole community – visitors and residents alike.”

Every show is started by a special guest – such as a community leader, hotel guest, local hero, or social influencer – as the TNT Ignitor at the Plaza’s fireworks viewing party on the property’s rooftop pool. Realizing many have wanted the chance to be a TNT Ignitor, this year, the Plaza is welcoming people to book the TNT Ignitor VIP Experience that starts with a private cabana for 8 guests, VIP bottle service, live announcement of the Ignitor, commemorative Ignitor photo, and custom portable marquee sign to remember the special night. To sign up and for more details visit: https://www.plazahotelcasino.com/entertainment/tnt-ignitor-online-form/.

The Plaza will also offer a Welcome to the Weekend VIP hotel package that includes VIP entry / exit to the rooftop viewing party, complimentary champagne toast during the fireworks, exclusive meet & greet with TNT Ignitor, complimentary room upgrade (based on availability), free parking, and late check-out (based on availability).

The fireworks shot from the Plaza’s towers will be visible to the thousands of tourists and locals in downtown Las Vegas and miles beyond. A portion of Main Street in front of the Plaza will also be closed to vehicular traffic during the fireworks shows to allow for pedestrian only access for viewing as well.

The Plaza’s fireworks will be dependent on weather conditions and are subject to change or cancellation. Updates will be available on the Plaza’s social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Plaza Hotel & Casino

Located in the heart of downtown Las Vegas, the Plaza Hotel & Casino combines a vintage Rat Pack attitude with modern styling and personal customer service for the ultimate Vegas experience. First opened in 1971 and built on the site of the original Las Vegas railroad depot at 1 Main Street, the Plaza has transformed its historic location into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, entertainment, and dining. Its glittering porte-cochère is home to the outdoor Carousel Bar that offers handmade cocktails inside a life-sized, animated Vegas-themed carousel setting. The Plaza has nearly 1,000 modern rooms and suites, a classic Vegas showroom, downtown’s only bingo hall, and 30,000 sq. ft. of refurbished ballroom and meeting space. The Plaza brought the rodeo back to downtown Las Vegas with its CORE Arena, downtown’s only outdoor equestrian and multipurpose facility. Guests enjoy a variety of dining options led by the renowned Oscar’s Steakhouse in the hotel’s iconic glass dome overlooking the Fremont Street Experience. The Plaza has a lounge-style sports book, hundreds of slot machines, nearly two dozen table games on an 80,000-square-foot casino floor as well as downtown’s first and only smokefree and social media friendly gaming space. A rooftop pool and recreation deck with private cabanas, hot tub, food truck, and dedicated Pickleball courts provide a variety of outdoor amenities. For more information on the award-winning Plaza Hotel & Casino, visit www.plazahotelcasino.com.

Welcome to Weekend Summer Fireworks 2026

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