Commercial Real Estate Developer Stakes Patent Claim on New AI Infrastructure Accountability Architecture

New layers required

AI is not a legal person, and it never will be. But every autonomous action in the real world demands an accountable one, said Gregory Hilz, founder SENTRON SAI

SOUTHLAKE TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A commercial real estate developer with four decades of operating experience across the real estate, technology, and manufacturing industries has filed patents covering 305 claims for a new AI infrastructure accountability architecture designed for autonomous systems operating in commercial buildings, projects, and infrastructure environments.The patents were filed by SENTRON SAI LLC, a Texas-based technology company headquartered in Southlake. The founder, Gregory P. Hilz, has worked across commercial real estate development, technology operations, and advanced manufacturing for 40 years. His technology operating history includes Hilz Computer, New Age Technologies, and Total Media Tech Technologies. His manufacturing operations have included robotic-process production facilities across three countries, where the work involved the design and deployment of embedded sensors, networked communicative devices, and precise coordinate mapping of physical elements within manufactured systems.The SentronSAI platform is built on four integrated layers — identity, authority, evidence, and execution. The identity layer assigns and verifies the digital identity of every autonomous system operating within a defined environment. The authority layer determines what each system is permitted to do and under whose authority it operates. The evidence layer generates a cryptographically authenticated record of every autonomous action, including the basis for the decision, the governing rules that applied, and the timing of execution. The execution layer manages how autonomous actions are carried out, with response protocols calibrated to the risk level of each action.The architecture is designed to provide infrastructure protection across commercial real estate, smart buildings, robotic systems, drone operations, utility infrastructure, building automation, AI and language model platforms, and emergency authority response. Response protocols are graduated by risk level: low-risk actions are monitored and recorded, elevated-risk actions are escalated to human authority for review, high-risk actions are blocked before execution, and critical-risk actions trigger a halt with handoff to emergency authority partners. The platform’s Fifth Field Emergency Authority Coordination architecture provides authenticated authority transfer protocols and per-jurisdiction routing for police, fire, emergency medical services, and federal response partners.The platform is designed for deployment across commercial buildings, master-planned communities, stadiums, arenas, hotels, transportation hubs, theme parks, and public venues. The architecture is intended to address operational cost categories within commercial property security and management functions and to support new commercial property capabilities, including operational control over data generated by the building, autonomous tenant service delivery, and verified-occupant transaction infrastructure — categories of activity that have historically been delivered, where they existed at all, by parties operating outside the property owner’s authority.Industry research has identified AI accountability and infrastructure security as areas of regulatory and operational interest. McKinsey research published in March 2026 named the question of accountability for autonomous AI systems as a central concern in agentic AI deployment. The International Monetary Fund has included AI governance among systemic risk factors in recent economic reporting. Insurance carriers, beginning in January 2026, have introduced exclusionary language in commercial liability policies for claims arising from artificial intelligence and automated decision systems.The company is engaging technology partners, integration firms, real estate developers, federal partners, and strategic investors.About SENTRON SAI LLC — SENTRON SAI LLC, headquartered in Southlake, Texas, develops AI infrastructure accountability architecture for autonomous systems operating in commercial buildings, projects, and infrastructure environments. The company was founded in 2026 by Gregory P. Hilz.Forward-Looking Statements — Patent applications establish priority dates and do not constitute issued patents. Patent claims are subject to examination and amendment during prosecution. SentronSAI is a trademark of SENTRON SAI LLC

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