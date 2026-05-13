Hooligan Soccer Launches Global Digital Media Platform for Football Fans

Hooligan Sports Network debuts Hooligan-Soccer.com, a new hub for global football coverage, tactical analysis, and fan-driven banter for the US-based audience.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hooligan Soccer Launches New Digital Media Platform Focused on Global Football Coverage Hooligan Sports Network has announced the official launch of Hooligan-Soccer.com, a new digital media platform dedicated to global football coverage, commentary, and fan-driven storytelling.The platform aims to provide consistent, wide-ranging coverage of professional football, with a focus on analysis, cultural trends, and emerging conversations within the sport. Developed as part of the expanding Hooligan Sports Network, Hooligan Soccer brings together creators, analysts, and contributors to produce content across multiple formats, including written articles, podcasts, and video.Hooligan-Soccer.com was established to address growing demand for diverse perspectives and real-time engagement in football media for US based fans. The platform covers major leagues and competitions, including the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, Major League Soccer (MLS), Liga MX, La Liga, international tournaments such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup.Content on the platform includes match analysis, tactical breakdowns, transfer news, and commentary on broader developments within the sport and unrestricted banter. In addition to editorial coverage, Hooligan Soccer integrates multimedia formats such as short-form video, digital shows, and collaborative content with independent creators.The launch of the website, hooligan-soccer.com, serves as a central hub for content distribution and audience engagement. Features include daily articles, podcast programming, video analysis, and interactive elements such as polls and community discussions.Hooligan Soccer also plays a central role within the Hooligan Sports Network, which connects a range of football-focused creators and media personalities. The network focuses on collaborative storytelling, audience engagement, and multi-platform distribution.“Our goal is to highlight a wide range of perspectives within the football/soccer community,” said Henry Embleton, Co-founder for Hooligan Sports. “Hooligan Soccer is designed to reflect the passion, analysis, and ongoing conversations that define the sport globally for the US fans.”At launch, the platform will introduce daily editorial coverage, original podcast programming, and video content, along with initial partnerships involving football content creators and fan channels. Additional features and collaborations are expected to roll out in the coming months.About Hooligan SoccerHooligan Soccer is a digital media platform providing coverage of global football through articles, podcasts, video, and community-driven content. The platform is part of the Hooligan Sports Network, a multi-platform media organization focused on sports storytelling and creator collaboration.

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