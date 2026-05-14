Brainreader and Lovell Government Services Partner to Expand Federal Access to Neuroreader® for VA,DoD, and IHS

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Partnership expands federal access to Neuroreader® for faster, data-driven brain MRI analysis across VA, DoD, and tribal healthcare.

Through streamlined contracting pathways, we’re helping VA and DoD providers adopt advanced imaging solutions that support faster, more informed clinical decisions.” — Chris Lovell, CEO of Lovell Government Services

PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainreader, a global leader in advanced brain volumetric analysis, and LovellGovernment Services announced today that they have partnered to serve federal healthcare systems, including the Veterans Health Administration, Military Health System, and Indian Health Service. Under the partnership, Lovell will serve as Brainreader’s Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) vendor of record.About NeuroreaderNeurological disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, traumatic brain injury (TBI), and other neurodegenerative conditions, represent a growing clinical challenge across veteran and military populations. Accurate and timely interpretation of brain imaging is critical for supporting diagnosis, treatment planning, and long-term patient management.Neuroreaderis an FDA-cleared, CE-marked medical software platform that provides automated, quantitative analysis of brain MRI scans. The platform delivers precise volumetric measurements of brain structures, supporting clinicians in the detection and monitoring of neurological disease progression.Unlike traditional manual segmentation methods, which can require up to two hours per case, Neuroreadergenerates a comprehensive brain volumetric report in under 10 minutes, improving workflow efficiency while supporting diagnostic confidence and consistency.Neuroreaderhas been utilized in multiple peer-reviewed studies involving neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s dementia, traumatic brain injury, and medial temporal sclerosis. By delivering rapid, reproducible brain volume measurements, the platform helps clinicians move beyond subjective interpretation toward data-driven neuroimaging analysis.Under the partnership, Neuroreaderis available to federal buyers through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule (MAS). Listing through Lovell streamlines acquisition while helping federal agencies meet SDVOSB procurement goals.“Lovell is proud to partner with Brainreader to expand access to Neuroreaderacross federal healthcare systems,” said Chris Lovell, Major, USMC (Ret.), CEO of Lovell Government Services. “Through streamlined contracting pathways, we’re helping VA and DoD providers adopt advanced imaging solutions that support faster, more informed clinical decisions.”“Neuroreaderenables clinicians to move beyond subjective interpretation and into precise, quantitative brain analysis,” said Mads Fiig, CEO of Brainreader. “This partnership expands access to a solution that supports earlier detection,improved diagnostic accuracy, and better care for Veteran and military populations.”“Neuroreaderhas been successfully utilized in multiple peer-reviewed studies of neurological diseases, including Alzheimer’s dementia, traumatic brain injury, and medial temporal sclerosis,” said Dr. Cyrus A. Raji, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Brainreader.About BrainreaderBrainreader, founded in 2011, is a leading global provider of advanced brain volumetric imaging solutions. Its flagship product, Neuroreader, was developed to detect abnormal brain patterns from MRI scans in a precise and personalized manner.Today, Neuroreaderis used by neurologists, neuroradiologists, and healthcare providers worldwide to support the diagnosis and monitoring of neurodegenerative diseases. By delivering accurate, reproducible brain volume measurements in minutes, Brainreader helps clinicians improve diagnostic workflows, enhance patient care, and enable earlier intervention.Learn more at brainreader.net.About Lovell Government ServicesLovell Government Services has been a trusted SDVOSB vendor since 2013, helping companies successfully enter and grow within the federal market. A three-time Inc. 5000 honoree, Lovell partners with medical and pharmaceutical manufacturers to serve Veteran and military populations while expanding federal revenue opportunities.Learn more at www.lovellgov.com

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