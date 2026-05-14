Valenta Expands and Adds Managing Partners Across Europe and the UK

Valenta: The World's First AI Franchise Valenta Leadership with Christian Winter, Managing Partner in Germany Paul O'Keeffe, Managing Partner, Ireland meeting with Valenta Leadership

Global AI-Powered Intelligent Automation firm expands in Germany, Belgium, Ireland and the UK as demand for back-office automation accelerates across the region

Europe is a collection of distinct business environments, each with its own pressures and priorities. Our model is built to deliver at the local level with the full backing of a global infrastructure.” — Jayesh Kasim, Co-Founder & CEO, Valenta

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Valenta , a global provider of AI-Powered Intelligent Automation Delivered-As-A-Service and the World’s First AI Franchise ™ , today announced the expansion of its European operations with the addition of new Managing Partners in Germany, the United Kingdom, and Belgium, joining Managing Partner Paul O’Keeffe who continues to serve Ireland. The move extends a period of sustained global growth for the firm, which now operates across 20+ countries, and follows the recent appointments of Global Franchise Support Director Ian Bradley and VP of Marketing Eric Salas.The announcement comes on the heels of a recent tour of the UK and Europe by Valenta Co-Founder and CEO Jayesh Kasim and Bradley, during which leadership met with existing and prospective Managing Partners to assess market conditions and accelerate regional growth plans.A Region Ready for Back-Office TransformationEach new market entry is grounded in a specific and pressing business reality. In Germany, one of Europe’s largest manufacturing economies, companies have spent decades optimizing the shop floor. The back office has largely been untouched, and rising labor costs and competitive pressure are making that gap increasingly costly to ignore.In the United Kingdom, a persistent labor shortage that accelerated following the COVID-19 pandemic continues to strain businesses across industries. Companies are under pressure to maintain service levels and operational continuity without the headcount they once relied on. Belgium and the broader BeNeLux region present their own complexity, with multilingual, cross-border operations creating natural automation opportunities across finance, HR, and compliance functions. And in Ireland, global enterprises with European headquarters have historically received less focused attention from automation providers than their scale and strategic importance warrant.“Europe is not a single market. It is a collection of distinct business environments, each with its own pressures and priorities. What they share is that manual back-office operations are holding companies back. We are here because the demand is real, and our model is built to deliver at the local level with the full backing of a global infrastructure.”Jayesh Kasim, Co-Founder and CEO, ValentaNew Managing Partners Bringing Local Expertise to a Global PlatformChristian Winter joins Valenta as the first Managing Partner in Germany. With 30 years spanning executive leadership, international sales, and process outsourcing consulting across the German market, Winter brings the commercial instincts and analytical rigor to identify where automation creates measurable value, and deliver it within 30 to 60 days.“German businesses have spent decades optimizing the shop floor. The back-office opportunity is just as significant, and the tools now exist to capture it. I joined Valenta because the model is built for exactly this moment in this market.”Christian Winter, Managing Partner, GermanyJennifer Howley joins as Managing Partner in the United Kingdom. A former Head of Strategic Planning and Innovation at BT Business, Howley has spent her career connecting emerging technology to commercial outcomes and brings firsthand experience of the workforce pressures UK businesses are navigating right now.“Many UK businesses have already invested in tools and platforms, but have not yet connected them to the outcomes that actually matter. The labor shortage has made that gap more urgent. My focus is on closing it, starting with the business problem and building from there.”Jennifer Howley, Managing Partner, United KingdomPaul O’Keeffe continues as Managing Partner in Ireland, where he has been building Valenta’s presence with global enterprises headquartered in Dublin since joining the network.“Ireland is home to the European headquarters of some of the world's most significant companies. Demand for automation solutions is accelerating, and Valenta's local presence reflects our confidence in this market and our commitment to giving all Irish businesses the tools and expertise they need to grow.”Paul O’Keeffe, Managing Partner, IrelandA Platform Built to Scale RegionallyManaging Partners operate as locally embedded business owners with full access to Valenta’s global delivery infrastructure, including offshore development teams, proven implementation methodology, and AI-powered tools and enablement resources. For clients, that means enterprise-grade automation without enterprise-sized fees or timelines.“What we saw during our time in the UK and Europe reinforced what we already knew: the demand is there and businesses are ready to act. Our Managing Partners are not selling software, they are delivering outcomes. That distinction matters in these markets, and it is why we are growing the way we are.”Ian Bradley, Global Franchise Support Director, ValentaAbout ValentaValenta is a global AI-Powered Intelligent Automation company operating through a franchise model with Managing Partners across more than 20 countries. We help small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to the chaos of their operations, delivering AI, automation, and digital workforce solutions that save time, cut costs, and scale without adding headcount. Learn more at valenta.io

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